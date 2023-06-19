Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Many of you will be feeling the soft chaos of the new moon in Gemini that came in just after midnight Sunday morning and that’s great – allow it to spur you to new creative heights and honest, transparent conversations. Later in the week on the 21st the Sun moves into Cancer. Under this influence we become super emotional, home bodies and our nurturing side comes to the surface. You may find it hard to navigate and vocalize your feelings but that is the most important lesson under this transit and many of you this week will get the opportunity to do so.

Let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN:

Right fresh off the New Moon in Gemini this Sunday many Capricorns are being asked to release long held shame. This can be any type of shame from body image to childhood trauma to how you may view your money making abilities. This release will create a radical rebirth both energetically and mentally in the areas of your life where it is needed most. This message will also apply those with Capricorn Moons and Venus. RED FLAG: Be careful who you allow to watch you plant your seeds aka ideas/creative feats -it’s better to let folks see the finished project as not everyone will get vision (or have the courage) and may throw a bit of shade. SWEET SPOT: Manifestation is wide open and can happen rapidly for you at this time – but it’s crucial that you start a daily affirmation practice to override any subconscious blocks.

