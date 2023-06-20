Bossip Video

Sony is expanding the Spider-Man-related universe with a Rated-R solo film for the web slinger’s comic-book nemesis Kraven The Hunter.

If you’re confused about what Sony has going on with their Spider-Verse don’t worry, all of us are confused. We now have Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Mcguire’s Spider-Men in the same cinematic universe. Plus we have the animated Miles Morales, Venom, and Morbius franchises as well. Sony has long hinted this is all leading somewhere and we are just going to have to trust them since the pandemic severely delayed the majority of film plans.

Now there’s a new plan being unveiled and it sounds exciting.

Next up for Sony and Marvel is the live-action Kraven The Hunter movie. Aaron Taylor-Johnson who played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron will be starring as Kraven. We finally have our first look at the film and while Spider-Man isn’t directly referenced, the easter eggs are extremely loud. More than likely the film will deliver a decent backstory and a post-credit scene that hints he will be hunting Spider-Man next. Tom Holland has reportedly re-signed his motion picture deal that will give us his version of Peter Parker in college. Aside from the solo films, he will reportedly appear in two MCU team-up films that will most likely center around the Avengers. If true, that would mean another Spider-Man would be face-off against the villains in Sony’s Universe.

For now, we can enjoy Kraven’s Rated-R back story on the big screen this October. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll see Kraven, Morbius, Venom, Vulture, and Scorpion face some version of Spider-Man.