As we close out 2021 one of the most anticipated movies is Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage we have our confirmation that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Venom share the same universe. We still have zero clue if Venom will be in the No Way Home but it’s safe to say at least a small cameo is expected from Marvel fans everywhere. During the pandemic movie delays, one thing Sony has kept intact is the need for Morbius to release after No Way Home. From the rumors, it seems Sony is making its own Spider-Verse with Morbius, Venom, Kraven, and of course Spider-Man. All these movies are finally going together in the same world leaving the possibilities open for Sony to make billions while providing peak fan service. Earlier today Sony released the second trailer for Morbius and the trailer is complete with spidey-related easter eggs. The trailer gives us our best look into the powers of Jared Leto’s Morbius as well as a better look at Tyrese & Michael Keaton in the film. The trailer even ends with a nob to Venom. You can watch the full trailer below.