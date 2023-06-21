WELP!

Social media is buzzing over Monique Samuels filing for divorce from her husband Chris Samuels after 10 years of marriage.

The news comes via PEOPLE which cited a confirmation from Maryland’s Montgomery County Family Court and noted that Monique filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14 before filing an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15.

News of an alleged separation between Monique, 39, and the former NFL All-Pro, 45, first made headlines in October 2022.

PEOPLE reported that the two were ending their marriage and Monique’s friend/Real Housewife of Potomac Ashley Darby spilled the beans about the couple being “on a break” at BravoCon.

Naturally, the couple vehemently denied that they were breaking up but admitted to spending nights apart in separate houses.

“Everyone knows that when you say the words separation, that insinuates a divorce,” said Monique during an hour-long stream on her YouTube channel. “Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We aren’t getting a divorce. Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not, nobody said that.”

Oh, but she wasn’t done.

“Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No.”

Yep, there’s more.

“We have multiple homes, we decided that we would spend some nights apart so we can give each other space, while we’re on our counseling journey,” she added. “We’re focusing on ourselves, we’ve been eating right, we’ve actually been communicating better than we have been for a very long time. […] “We are most definitely still together, we haven’t given up on our marriage, we didn’t break up and we are not looking to divorce,” added Monique. “We are simply trying to be better.”

The former couple (who wed in 2012) share three children: sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani.

PEOPLE notes that they haven’t appeared on each other’s respective Instagram grids since December 2022.

