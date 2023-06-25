Bossip Video

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s divorce drama erupted in more 911 calls, accusing each other of increasingly serious crimes.

The reality star and ex-footballer following allegations of kidnapping and theft of a handbag, Radar reports.

The toxic divorce battle continues with the couple in an all-brawl within their Georgia mansion. Kim and Kroy repeatedly called 911 on each other on June 16 to settle another domestic quarrel. They hurled several hurtful allegations in front of their four children,

The intense day came just two days after the “Tardy for the Party” singer begged the judge to remove Kroy from their home. They have continued to share it since their official separation on April 30, 2023.

The former Atlanta Falcon responded by asking the judge to evict Kim from their crib. They both seek primary custody of their kids together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane age 9. The pair are co-owners of their Georgia home. Kroy admitted to police during another domestic altercation he doesn’t have the financial means to obtain a new residence.

As previously reported, Kim allegedly punched Kroy in the head the day before their divorce filing.

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Accuse Each Other Of Theft And Kidnapping After Courtroom Divorce Drama

The latest incident began with a call from someone at 6:24 p.m. who didn’t reveal their identity. The “person” immediately “disconnected,” according to a report from the Milton, Georgia Police Department.

Then another report of possible domestic violence followed a minute later, but the police report included no further details.

Kim reportedly made a call at 6:27 p.m. that evening. Kroy told the authorities Kim was allegedly involved in a strange kidnapping plot with one of her sons. The report states, “Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” and “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.” Kim clapped back by dialing 911 just 14 SECONDS later, alleging her “Husband stole (a) bag.”

At 6:28 p.m., an unknown caller hit up the emergency services once again. They mysteriously claimed to not “need police at this time and will call back.”

It is unclear if officers ever appeared at their home.

Kim and Kroy got into another nasty brawl last May. Once again, it led to a string of messy 911 calls with allegations of credit card theft and false imprisonment.

The fight apparently began after the NFL vet claimed his estranged wife was preventing him from using the bathroom. Kim accused him of blocking her path with his body and ‘chest thumping’ her as she left the area.

“She was advised that Kroy could be charged with false imprisonmentfor keeping her against her will and obstructing while making a 911 call,” the May 2 report stated, “She was unaware that she could call involving those offenses.”

Kim claimed to law enforcement “similar incidents occurred in the past” but never contacted authorities because she “didn’t want the media’s attention.”

The couple has been exchanging jabs throughout the year, including allegations of Kroy smoking kush and Kim’s excessive spending due to gambling addiction.

Apparently, they are both smoking on their ex pack under the same roof and clearly leading to chaos.