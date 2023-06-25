Bossip Video

Amidst their divorce, RHOA star Ralph Pittman offers his ‘sincere’ apologies to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Drew Sidora.

The 40-year-old is taking responsibility for the role he played “in the deterioration of [their] relationship,” he expressed in a statement to People.

“I love my wife with all my heart. It is no secret that marriage is a challenging journey, one that is not for the faint of heart”, the business strategist shared. “My family means the world to me and I’ve dedicated myself to providing support, encouragement and acting as a pillar of strength for my wife and children.”

The And You Call Yourself a Christian actor claims he is looking inward but still seems to be pointing the finger at Drew.

“Although we know the real reason that ultimately led to my request for divorce (SHADE), I’m taking this time to be more introspective and working to become the best version of myself,” Ralph wrote. “As seasons change, I’m hopeful and optimistic for brighter days ahead,” he shared.

We’ll take positivity over toxicity, but accountability would be better.

Ralph also told People that he still loves the mother of two children, Machai, 8, and Aniya, 5, “with all [his] heart.”

Drew has yet to comment on the Rutgers graduate’s statements.

Fans learned of the couple’s divorce in March, nine years after the pair were married. Drew filed for divorce in February. She listed “cheating” and “blatant disrespect and mental abuse” as the reasons for the dissolution of the marriage in court documents.

Drew Sidora Explained When Enough Was Enough As RHOA Cameras Captured The End Of Her Marriage To Ralph Pittman

The That’s So Raven alum disclosed to People that enough was enough when her husband’s alleged “behavior and inappropriateness” continued when they were added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She explained, “I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging.”

The Game vet confessed she felt “embarrassment on top of what [she was] dealing with behind closed doors.”

Drew is envisioning an “amicable” co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

“I’m hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful,” the actress, who also has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship told People last month.

The RHOA cameras documented the couple’s rocky relationship. One of the shocking scenes showed Drew discussing why she stopped wearing her wedding ring during Season 14.

She claimed that she removed her finger bling after Ralph’s former assistant offered to give him a massage in a flirtatious text message.

On the reality show, she recalled being “on this journey” of “getting through this particular issue of this assistant” for a while, but it was difficult for her to shake.

Pittman pushed Sidora to “move beyond” the “incident,” stating that it was a “figment of [her] imagination.” Her castmates, in addition to Bravo fans, highlighted his alleged gaslighting.

Kenya Moore even compared him to her estranged husband, Marc Daly, labeling him a “disrespectful … a–hole”.

Drew spoke to People about her affinity for marriage and using her parent’s 56-year marriage as inspiration.

“I grew up seeing marriage. I saw them fight, I saw them make up. Marriage is not perfect, relationships aren’t easy. But if we both make a commitment, then that’s what it is,” she said.

Unfortunately, Drew didn’t get her happily ever after with Ralph. That doesn’t mean a non-cheating prince charming won’t ride up one day.