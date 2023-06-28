Bossip Video

Are you ready for Survival Of The Thickest?

Michelle Buteau is ready for her moment as the star of Netflix Comedy series Survival Of The Thickest that follows Mavis Beaumont (played by The Circle host Buteau) who is Black, plus-size, and newly single (but not by choice)” per the official synopsis.

Mavis “unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist while “determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

Peep the trailer below:

The buzzy series also stars Peppermint, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor Selé, Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Anissa Felix, Anthony Michael Lopez, Monnae Michaell, Usama Siddiquee, Allan K. Washington, Becca Blackwell, J. Riley Jr., Anna George, Michelle Visage, Donovan Louis Bazemore, and Ambre Anderson.

Additional guest stars include Nicole Byer, Hugh Moore, Solomon Georgio, Mark McKinnon, Christine Jones, Joyelle Johnson, Veronica Mosey, Jordan Carlos, Clifton Davis, Robert Christopher Riley, and more.

Netflix teased Survival Of The Thickest during its “New, Black, and On Netflix Sizzle” at the star-studded Culture Creators Brunch during BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles.

Other titles featured in the presentation were They Cloned Tyrone, The Perfect Find, My Name is Monique, The Light We Carry, Rustin, Quarterback, 85 South Show: Ghetto Legends, Love is Blind S4, Supacell, My Dad the Bounty Hunter, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, The Upshaws Pt. 4, High on the Hog S2, You People, Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Survival of the Thickest premieres exclusively on Netflix July 13, 2023.