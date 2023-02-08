Twitter Reacts To Jonah Hill & Lauren London's Alleged CGI Kiss

’You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill & Lauren London’s Wedding Kiss Was Computer-Generated, Sparks PDA Pandemonium

PIXAR PDA???

You People assets

Source: Netflix

Social media is buzzing over Jonah Hill and Lauren London‘s wedding kiss in hit Netflix Comedy You People that may have been FAKE according to one of their castmates.

You People assets

Source: Netflix

In a now-viral clip from the Charlamagne The God-hosted Brilliant Idiots podcast, You People actor Andrew Shultz (who played one of Jonah’s friends in the movie) spilled the beans about the on-screen couple’s big kiss that he claims was computer-generated.

“There’s a hilarious thing–I don’t even know if I should share this sh**–but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” said Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”

“You can see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss,” he continued.

Now, this hasn’t been confirmed or directly addressed by Jonah, Lauren or director Kenya Barris but Twitter wasted no time zooming in on the scene.

Fans raced to London’s defense, speculating that she’s still grieving over the tragic death of her love Nipsey Hussle and wasn’t ready to kiss anyone on screen.

But she did kiss Michael B. Jordan while playing his pregnant wife in 2021 Action/Thriller Without Remorse which weakens the argument that she isn’t ready for on-screen intimacy.

This may explain why things were (reportedly) super awkward when Andy (allegedly) asked her to rate Michael B. Jordan’s kissing ability during her recent appearance on the Watch What Happens Live after show.

Do you care whether Jonah Hill and Lauren London actually kissed or not? Does that change how you feel about the movie? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the alleged CGI kiss on the flip.

