’You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill & Lauren London’s Wedding Kiss Was Computer-Generated, Sparks PDA Pandemonium

PIXAR PDA???

Social media is buzzing over Jonah Hill and Lauren London‘s wedding kiss in hit Netflix Comedy You People that may have been FAKE according to one of their castmates.

In a now-viral clip from the Charlamagne The God-hosted Brilliant Idiots podcast, You People actor Andrew Shultz (who played one of Jonah’s friends in the movie) spilled the beans about the on-screen couple’s big kiss that he claims was computer-generated.

“There’s a hilarious thing–I don’t even know if I should share this sh**–but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” said Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.” “You can see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss,” he continued.

Andrew Schulz said Jonah Hill and Lauren London didn't even kiss on You People it was all CGI pic.twitter.com/uHzd9tkQDu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2023

Now, this hasn’t been confirmed or directly addressed by Jonah, Lauren or director Kenya Barris but Twitter wasted no time zooming in on the scene.

Fans raced to London’s defense, speculating that she’s still grieving over the tragic death of her love Nipsey Hussle and wasn’t ready to kiss anyone on screen.

But she did kiss Michael B. Jordan while playing his pregnant wife in 2021 Action/Thriller Without Remorse which weakens the argument that she isn’t ready for on-screen intimacy.

Folks claiming Lauren London didn’t wanna kiss Jonah Hill out of respect for Nipsey. But prior to that, she was kissing MBJ in another movie….which was filmed months after Nipsey’s death, so….where’s the loyalty and “out of respect” y’all referring to? 🤔🤔🤔 — CAINE theé CONQUEROR (@CaineCoko) February 5, 2023

This may explain why things were (reportedly) super awkward when Andy (allegedly) asked her to rate Michael B. Jordan’s kissing ability during her recent appearance on the Watch What Happens Live after show.

On WWHL Lauren London was asked how good of a kisser Michael B. Jordan was (cause they did that movie last year) & she was a bit taken back & had to remind Andy & everyone else she’s got “grief brain”. I wish people were more sensitive to that. You’d think they’d be. They aren’t. — Relax. Relate. Retweet. (@KennedyKeyonce) January 30, 2023

Do you care whether Jonah Hill and Lauren London actually kissed or not? Does that change how you feel about the movie? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the alleged CGI kiss on the flip.