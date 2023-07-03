After Drake published IG captions as poetry in his new book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, he threw shade at the “random angry poets” criticizing him for swerving into their literary lane.

New Drake releases consistently enchant his die-hard fans and entertain the casual listener with their irresistible catchiness. When the rapper branched out into a new medium with his poetry book on Thursday, June 29, his writing didn’t quite curl over for many readers.

Drake is releasing a poetry book called ‘Titles Ruin Everything’. He is 36 years old. — Tasneem (@lightbeams_) June 25, 2023

Some praised the new project as “profound,” while others put it on blast as a collection of puns and page breaks. Drake clapped back at the critics on social media, shrugging off the haters.

Drake responds to the criticism from 'Random Angry Poets' who heavily criticize his latest poetry book. pic.twitter.com/Tx7x9Ei1Wd — 6ixunplugged (@6ixunplugged) June 30, 2023

“Randomly angry poets: blahagaggagegsvachjsksyavsvvehevehebwgabvqvqqvwvwv,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.

Is William Drakespeare Trolling With His New Book Titles Ruin Everything?

What the poets say might as well be gibberish to Drake, who compared himself to the unbothered meme of Canadian sex educator Sue Johanson. The trouble with announcing that you’re nonchalant about something is that it looks like chalant-ing pretty hard.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite sounding sincere, it’s hard to tell how serious Drake is about any of this. In addition to regularly poking fun at himself, he’s turned trolling into performance art on a massive scale. The rollout for his joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss was an elaborate spoof of the music industry.

So I read Drake’s book and I already know I’m about to see every line as IG captions. 😭 — The Megan (@MegYuup) June 25, 2023

The stunts went as far as a fake Vogue Magazine cover. They took the joke so far that publishing giant Condé Nast filed a $4 million lawsuit, which settled out of court. Is a book with one sentence or phrase per page just his next elaborate stunt?

Not to pile on the world’s most pile-onable man but “Titles ruin everything” is the ultimate dumb guy who thinks he’s smart title for a first book of poetry it’s almost too on the nose — Jacqueline (horsejeans . bluesky) (@Horse_Jeans) June 25, 2023

me reading Titles Ruin Everything: pic.twitter.com/Tw5kyqczEV — vay (@vaysinterlude_) June 24, 2023

Drake co-wrote the book with frequent songwriting collaborator Kenza Samir, giving it the familiar feel of his song lyrics scattered across the pages. That makes sense in light of the announcement that an upcoming LP, For All Dogs, will accompany the book.

#Drake says he has a new album OTW after releasing his poetry book, ‘Titles Ruin Everything’ 🎶😳 pic.twitter.com/fCf3QPPZJ5 — Genius (@Genius) June 24, 2023

“I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me,” Drake’s book website announced.

Check out the “random angry poets” dragging Titles Ruin Everything to get Drake in his feelings after the flip!