Drake has released his first book of poetry which comes with the announcement of his new album For All The Dogs.

When Drake posted Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business on Instagram he captioned it “you owe me this time.” At the time we hadn’t the slightest clue about what the rapper owed Drake but Young Thug swiftly commented “U will be paid” and everyone collectively chalked it up as an inside joke.

A few days later Drake announced his first poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, seemingly revealing that he pushed his project back to clear the way for Young Thug’s surprise album.

Champagne Papi didn’t offer up many details on the book outside of the cover, title, and release date.

Over the weekend, The New York Post and L.A. Times were both covered with the book and revealed that there’s a QR code inside that offers a surprise for fans.

Fans who scanned QR code were greeted with an announcement of Drake’s next album For All The Dogs. Drake also included a brief message with the announcement teasing what to expect.

Rumors have suggested this album will be a continuation of the sound he created with Lil Yachty. Their working relationship gave us “BackOutsideBoyz” and “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” on HER LOSS.

The album will seemingly arrive before Drake hits the road with 21 Savage next month. For now, you can purchase Titles Ruin Everything here.