Megan Thee Stallion plans to subpoena Darien Smith, Kelsey Harris’ ex-boyfriend, who worked for 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The “Savage” singer seeks to depose Darien Smith ahead of her upcoming trial with her former label, Radar reports. She believes the exec has valuable information that can assist in her case.

The court documents Radar obtained reveal that the Hottie responded to 1501 Entertainment’s claims that Kelsey’s ex was not employed by the label.

Kelsey and Megan were long-time friends until the night of Kylie Jenner’s pool party ended with the Houstanite being shot. Canadian singer Tory Lanez was found guilty of the assault and now awaits sentencing. Immediately following the incident, tensions brewed online between them. They reportedly split because Kelsey wouldn’t publicly say Tory shot her best friend, and the “Captain Hook” singer wouldn’t clear Kelsey’s name.

After the traumatizing incident, Megan claims 1501 label execs convinced Kelsey to release a diss track against her to tarnish her name, reputation and credibility. The college grad believes Darien has firsthand knowledge that will be useful when her August 7 trial starts.

Megan claims the 1501 team is refusing to make Darien available for the deposition. The company, along with label head Carl Crawford, denied they conspired with Kelsey on the diss song.

The label further claims, “The allegations that 1501 has “maliciously collaborated” in a “campaign to disparage [Megan]” are as ludicrous as [Megan’s] refusal to listen to 1501 when it told her long ago that she was after the wrong Darien Smith.”

1501 And Megan Thee Stallion Debate About Whether Kelsey Harris’ Ex Darien Smith Was Really A Label Employee

1501 vehemently denies Kelsey’s boyfriend ever officially worked there. The label claimed he worked with 1501 artists, but he did not have a contractual agreement with anyone.

The Houston label asserts Meg is targeting the incorrect individual because they actually employed a man by the name of Darrian Smith. Are they playing games, or does Meg have the wrong guy? According to a new filing by Megan’s legal team, she will issue a subpoena directly to Darien to receive his deposition instead of going through 1501 to schedule it. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper says she combed through several documents that listed Kelsey’s ex-lover as an employee of 1501, which is why she initially attempted to schedule Darien’s deposition through the company. Back in February, Carl issued a public apology to Megan, stating that he’ll “never mention her name again” after admittedly trolling her by collaborating with Tory Lanz. The rapstress and former MLB player have been beefing since 2019. It started when Megan signed a management deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, reportedly leaving 1501 in the dark. A couple of months later, she sued her label, which in turn blocked her from releasing music. As reported in April, the girl with the horse name claimed Carl was racking up on funds from company accounts while not paying her.