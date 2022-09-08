OK, Peter!

Peter Thomas crossing over from Atlanta to Potomac…. The dr strange of the housewives cinematic universe grabbing peaches and champagne along the way! 🍑🥂✨#rhop #rhoa pic.twitter.com/OxSke7c6Dr — Mihrimah| FS |XANAXED ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) September 6, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over the deliciously messy ‘RHOP’ Season 7 trailer where we see Mia throwing a martini in Wendy’s face, Candiace canceling Gizelle for good, Ashley dealing with the aftermath of divorcing Michael, Robyn exploring a pre-nup with Juan, Karen squabbling with OG Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and a cameo from former ‘RHOA’ star Peter Thomas rumored to be dating Gizelle.

As previously reported, loud whispers of Gizelle ‘dating’ Peter stemmed from an MTO report that said:

“Gizelle has been a frequent visitor of Peter Thomas’] new Bar One restaurant located in Baltimore Harbor. And the two have developed a relationship.”

The not-very-believable rumor shocked Bravo viewers who wondered why Gizelle, who attended Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill, would be cozying up to the 55-year-old model’s ex.

But would you really be shocked, though?

PETER THOMAS DATING GIZELLE BRYANT YALL WTF pic.twitter.com/ZcLvinepet — Mihrimah| FS |XANAXED ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) May 4, 2022

Naturally, Gizelle exclusively denied the rumor to TheJasmineBRAND saying, “It is 100 percent NOT TRUE”.

The last man Gizelle was linked to was of course her ex-husband Jamal Bryant who she ended things with, again, shortly after.

It’s unclear if she’s seeing someone new although rumors swirled that she might be dating Van Jones, something fellow housewife Wendy Osefo shaded her over.

Speaking of Wendy, she’s currently a hot topic of discussion after footage surfaced of her embroiled in an argument with fellow housewife Mia Thornton.

Interestingly enough, the ladies were arguing at Bar One Miami which is, of course, owned by Gizelle’s rumored maybe-boo Peter Thomas.

Do you think Peter and Gizelle messed around? Tell us down below