Tamron Hall says she did her job in Larsa Pippen’s “negative” interview about Marcus Jordan, but the reality star suggests she change jobs to the Housewives franchise.

Larsa, the former basketball wife to Scottie Pippen, can handle the heat in Miami, but not on the Tamron Hall Show. She’s clearly still pressed about how their interview went down in February.

The Jasmine Brand reports Hall discussed her fair practices to avoid “ambush interviews” and thoroughly do her job. Pippen clapped back, claiming the host “never wanted to have a fair conversation.”

In February, Pippen appeared on the talk show to discuss Real Housewives of Miami and her new boo. Pippen had recently hard launched her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, for Valentine’s Day.

Tamron Hall Questioned Larsa Pippen About Dating Marcus Jordan, But The RHOM Star Couldn’t Take The Heat

The relationship went viral, with questions swirling about the unlikely couple’s 16-year age gap, how long they’ve known each other with such long family history, and what else they have in common.

Hall asked what everyone wanted to know, but Pippen confronted her during the commercial break about being “negative.” Despite addressing the concerns on-air, both women doubled down on their opposing views.

In a recent interview with E! News, Hall reacted to Pippen’s complaints about a “negative” angle. The TV news veteran said she’s just doing her job.

“We’re all entitled to feel the way we feel. But the reality — and how I approach every interview — I want people to know that they’re in a safe space. I want them to know that this is an authentic conversation, and my job is to not waste the time of the people watching at home,” Hall explained.

Hall said she heeded the advice of iconic interviewer Barbara Walters. She doesn’t believe in an “ambush interview. However, thoroughly doing her job should leave room for someone to bring up what she “should’ve asked.”

“That’s the goal. I don’t want you at home to do my job. You’re already giving me your time. So for me, it’s always a respectful environment. I don’t benefit from an ambush interview,” she continued.

The former Today Show host explained that guests are prepared for the topic in advance. At the same time, it’s not truly an interview for a real journalist if she feeds them the questions in advance.

