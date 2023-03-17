Bossip Video

Yes, Larsa Pippen plans to replace her last name if her new boo Marcus Jordan pops the question and no, she doesn’t care what you think about it.

Part II of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion revealed that the former friend of the Kardashians would not hyphenate her name if she wed MJ‘s son.

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” said Larsa unapologetically while her castmates like Guerdy Abraira agreed that she should drop her last name.

It actually would be pretty strange for the couple to be known as Jordan and Pippen after they wed, so maybe Larsa Jordan would be more fitting.

The 48-year-old was probed by Andy Cohen about her relationship with the Jordan family while she was married to her ex-husband Scottie Pippen who is of course the former teammate of Air Jordan.

Larsa who married Pip in 1997 and divorced in 2021, attempted to dodge Cohen’s inquiry,

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I”, she responded. “I feel like I’m comfortable talking about Marcus and I.”

Still, Andy continued to push as many nosey reality TV watchers wanted to know if she was like an “auntie” or had any relationship with Marcus while she was married to Scottie. Larsa said she never knew MJ’s heir as a child, something she previously said while noting that they only met four years ago.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t understand, like, I didn’t know him,” said Larsa.

She continued,

“I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael,” she added. “Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.

Makes sense.

As previously reported, the divorcée also gave a little TMI during the reunion about how Pippen crumbled her cookies nightly when they were married.

“I’ve always had sex like four times a night every night for 23 years,” Larsa proudly said, shocking Andy and her castmates. “Your poor vagina,” Lisa Hochstein responded. Cohen quickly did the math and said, “You had sex 28 times a week for 23 years” with Larsa responding, “Yeah. I swear. Yeah.”

Andy then joked that “Marcus has big shoes to fill” and Larsa retorted, “Well he wears a size 15, shoe so I think he’s OK.”

Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Initially Denied Being A Couple

The public initially was introduced to the couple when they were seen dining at Zuma in Miami last September. Larsa said the two were simply “friends” but the people weren’t buying it. Finally, in January, it was confirmed to PEOPLE that the unlikely pair were “happy and dating.”

The couple became Instagram official after sharing a photo of her and Marcus posing in front of an elaborate floral design of Marcus’ pop’s iconic Bulls jersey.

The OnlyFans model told PEOPLE she realized she wanted more than a friendship with Marcus after seeing a woman flirt with him.

“I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it,” she confessed. “And it was weird because I’m not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation.” “And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him,” she revealed. “That kind of sealed the deal.”

In case you were wondering, YES, Marcus was supporting his new ting backstage at the Real Housewives of Miami reunion taping, marking his second Bravo outing. The shoe connoisseur previously joined Larsa for a taping of Watch What Happens Live.

Although the improbable pair seems a bit strange to some, the oddest couples can have the most longevity. (*Kanye shrug*)