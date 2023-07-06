Bossip Video
Now, Darius…

That sound you hear is Keke Palmer‘s bothered baby daddy Darius Jackson getting dragged to incel Hell and back after weeping Twitter tears over the sexy baddiefit his lady wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency show.

As previously reported, Keke was spotted showing off her milfy mommy baaaawdy while being serenaded by the chart-topping crooner to “There Goes My Baby.”

The multihyphenate entertainer, 29, really, really enjoyed the performance while rocking a sheer black dress that caressed her curves for the occasion.

And while most people swooned over Keke’s sexy attire, her boyfriend/baby’s father Darius Jackson publicly shaded her on Twitter (before deleting his social accounts hours later).

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” tweeted the aspiring actor/fitness instructor in a now deleted tweet.

https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676667813531111424

Fans initially assumed that the father of Keke’s son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton was joking or being sarcastic but, uhhh, he absolutely was NOT.

According to Jackson, as the “man of the family” (Sir, WHAT?!) he’s entitled to not want his “wife” (WHOMST?!) and “mother to his kids” to flaunt her body.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” tweeted Jackson.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676727776341282817?s=20

https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676731392879919106

Soon after Darius’ public hissy fit, a seemingly unbothered Keke Palmer posted pics of the dress in question.

Whether she’ll publicly address Darius’ comments remains to be seen but it’s clear he should have just sat there and ate his food based on his controversial old tweets being posted online.

 

Do you think Keke Palmer will address the tweets? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest (and messiest) reactions to Darius shading Keke’s night out at the Usher show on the flip.

