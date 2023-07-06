Now, Darius…
Be fr. She’s Keke’s Palmer. And your name is Keke Palmers Baby Daddy. Be humble. pic.twitter.com/8cFc6L2u2A
— Jay. They. Gay. Ok? 🔮 (@BougieBrujas) July 6, 2023
That sound you hear is Keke Palmer‘s bothered baby daddy Darius Jackson getting dragged to incel Hell and back after weeping Twitter tears over the sexy baddiefit his lady wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency show.
Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF
— RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023
As previously reported, Keke was spotted showing off her milfy mommy baaaawdy while being serenaded by the chart-topping crooner to “There Goes My Baby.”
I think more than anything, seeing Keke fan out over Usher like she is not a celebrity herself was refreshing.
I love that she didn’t play it cool.
This clip shows was honestly elated to just get a selfie.
She is every Black woman in America having fun w/ her girls. pic.twitter.com/qlNS3Ntofs
— charlyn | StartingWithToday (@true_charlyn) July 6, 2023
The multihyphenate entertainer, 29, really, really enjoyed the performance while rocking a sheer black dress that caressed her curves for the occasion.
Hey @Usher, me next! 🙋🏾♀️
🎥: @KekePalmer pic.twitter.com/OkFqEE6WYX
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 5, 2023
And while most people swooned over Keke’s sexy attire, her boyfriend/baby’s father Darius Jackson publicly shaded her on Twitter (before deleting his social accounts hours later).
“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” tweeted the aspiring actor/fitness instructor in a now deleted tweet.
https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676667813531111424
Fans initially assumed that the father of Keke’s son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton was joking or being sarcastic but, uhhh, he absolutely was NOT.
I thought Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson (yes I had to Google his name) was poking fun at her “I’m a mother!” catchphrase.
But, he’s serious and bothered enough to tell the world. This scream insecure, yet @dvulton was posted up in his underwear on IG, as a dad.. pic.twitter.com/k976BfnRxl
— Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) July 6, 2023
According to Jackson, as the “man of the family” (Sir, WHAT?!) he’s entitled to not want his “wife” (WHOMST?!) and “mother to his kids” to flaunt her body.
“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” tweeted Jackson.
“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”
https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676727776341282817?s=20
https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676731392879919106
Soon after Darius’ public hissy fit, a seemingly unbothered Keke Palmer posted pics of the dress in question.
Whether she’ll publicly address Darius’ comments remains to be seen but it’s clear he should have just sat there and ate his food based on his controversial old tweets being posted online.
Morning to everyone except Mr. Darius cause…
they found his old tweets…he’s finished. 🥹 https://t.co/Aw0Ge7MovV
— SHAKERA | The Movement Coach (@SimplyShakera) July 6, 2023
Do you think Keke Palmer will address the tweets? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest (and messiest) reactions to Darius shading Keke’s night out at the Usher show on the flip.
Keke take that baby and get on!!! pic.twitter.com/6NUc1kRdi2
— CimónAlisa🕯 (@thecimonalisa) July 6, 2023
How you the man of the house, with no house? pic.twitter.com/X8EhHhMS5K
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) July 5, 2023
Keke BD got a little Frank Mitchell in him pic.twitter.com/4YKtdfjI1n
— Martin Luther Vandross King Jr (@WordsNRoses) July 6, 2023
Keke: “I’m sorry but I love my man”
Usher: pic.twitter.com/w8DMgImc3q
— ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) July 6, 2023
Being BROKE and a MISOGYNIST and LIGHT SKINNED omg how much is my sister supposed to take
— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) July 5, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Twitter vs KeKe Palmer baby daddy.
KeKe is in the driver’s seat. pic.twitter.com/bZz3H6MNE2
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) July 6, 2023
Keke Palmer’s bd deactivated his account. We all know what that mean 😂 pic.twitter.com/FqcRAtOKXd
— DEKU WIT THE DURAG 🔜 DreamCon (@UA_DropOut) July 6, 2023
Keke Palmer, when she get home after working all day coming home and reading these ridiculous tweets from Darius. #KeKePalmer pic.twitter.com/QRl4o2E4BO
— Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) July 6, 2023
keke palmer baby daddy when he hear an usher song on the radio pic.twitter.com/5z9NzJdS3f
— real snoozer (@DijahSB) July 5, 2023
Omg why would Usher like it??? Lmao everyone messy pic.twitter.com/5NSNzWgZKk
— BlogChell (@b0mbchell_) July 6, 2023
