Keke Palmer’s stay-at-home boo Darius Jackson is still the main character on the internet, and Aoki Lee Simmons is dragging him like the rest of us.

“Don’t ever talk about Akeelah again. Ever!” warned Simmons.

Everyone, including all fiftyleven Twitter competitors and even CNN, is talking about Keke’s relationship drama. Protective Keke fans are even championing @ShyThugg’s new creative new term related to the shady scenario; “breadloser.”

The way men be the breadloser and still do what they want 🙃 https://t.co/ncJcLTQMnk — Thicki Lake 🪬 (@ShyThugg) July 6, 2023

It's still not safe for you, breadloser. https://t.co/RZ3qT1lNb3 — You Betta Orcanize (@Connichameleon2) July 7, 2023

As previously reported after Keke joined Usher onstage at his Las Vegas residency, her child’s father, Darius, lashed out about her sexy sheer outfit during the serenade.

Although Aoki Lee Simmons doesn’t know Keke’s man, the energy called out as “toxic” and “manipulative” seemingly hit close to home. After recently exposing her father Russell Simmons’ alleged financial and emotional abuse, she let the chopper soulfully sing on Keke Palmer’s co-parent.

“I just want to say I don’t know Keke Palmer’s boyfriend. I don’t know anything about him really besides the current thing, but let me just say I hate that man. I pray and plot on his downfall. I hate him. I’m disgusted. I think when my friend told me that and we was just sitting… I was like ‘What?'” Aoki said in ithe now-deleted TikTok.

As someone who’s reportedly seen rude comments escalate into serious violations, the Harvard grad wasn’t having it. She put Darius on blast for going out of his way to humiliate the Big Boss star with the “unhinged” outburst.

“I would love the chance to like punch that man…I am appalled. No couth. Not one drop of couth. Like there’s so many things wrong with it but the way he did it was insane. What he had to say was f**king stupid, and the way he did it was so unhinged,” she added. “And the follow up was unhinged. Don’t ever talk about Akeelah again. Ever. Disgusting and it makes me sick because she gave that man a beautiful child and he is yapping on the internet. Why do men talk, ever? Just never talk again.”

Not Aoki Lee Simmons weighing in telling KeKe’s employee we don’t know him pic.twitter.com/PDGv0JsWgQ — Juanita “Cash” Hawkins (@ninjacottonball) July 6, 2023

The clip ended with Aoki showing some love for the multitalented star’s work.

“Anyway, go watch Keke’s Kamala Harris interview because she’s so cute and so wonderful,” she said.

Then, just like Darius spun the block after deactivating his social media accounts, Aoki came back for seconds. She stitched a follow-up TikTok about how ridiculous he was for expecting the world to side against the beloved star. Baby, this is Keke Palmer, and “we don’t even know you!”

“Also, what did he think that we were going to say, like, agree and then we were all going to yell at your girlfriend and the mother of your child? Like, what did he think everybody was going to say like, ‘Yas, we’re gonna gang up on her with you?’ We don’t even know you!” Aoki said. “Also, what? What did he think we were going to do, agree? Also, I thought the dress was amazing and so cute and elegant… I believe in the way that moms should dress but it was very mom, sexy, new mom night out. I thought it was very nice but whatever. Did he think that we were going to agree with him? Against Keke Palmer. It was never going to work.”

Everyone has an opinion on this story, but some comments thought Aoki was doing too much. Some said she needs to worry about her own family. Like Hershel Walker’s son Christian Walker, personal experience is why she reacted so strongly.

Check out Aoki Lee Simmons addressing the “dad-bashing” backlash to her comments after the flip!