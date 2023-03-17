Bossip Video

After Mimi Faust cryptically spilled the alleged #tea about her ex Ty Young and RHOA’s Drew Sidora, she spoke on the “Munch” madness.

Drew’s messy divorce from estranged husband Ralph Pittman isn’t the only drama brewing for the singer. The same week they raced to file their divorce papers, Mimi Faust previously of #LHHATL made headlines hinting that Drew was secretly seeing her former fianceé.

In a recent interview, Mimi spoke on the post about Drew and Ty that had everyone talking.

Many called Mimi messy for the way she put her ex-fiancée and future divorcee on blast, but the Love & Hip Hop alum took the high road this time. For the first time, she addressed the rumored love triangle (or maybe a love square) rumors on Anthony Lofties’ show.

Anthony echoed online speculation that Mimi’s post about Drew has reality show producers blowing up her phone. Mimi played coy about going viral but confirmed that Bravo contacted her.

“I’m gonna say this. What is done in the dark will come to the light. And I’m gonna leave it right there. I started to look at the comments and I thought, ‘OK, I’m not gonna say a word.’ What’s done in the dark will come to the light. Period!” “Wait for it! That’s all I’m going to say.”

The tight-lipped entrepreneur promised more details at another time but said she’s not holding out for a reality TV scandal. Mimi said she will return to TV soon, but it won’t be about Ty and these Drew’s dating rumors.

“My energy and where I’m going, I’m so far past this… People are going to do what they want to do, right or wrong. And if that’s what you choose to do, by all means, but it’s going to come out,” Mimi said.

However, it doesn’t sound like it’ll come out from this interview except to confirm that there’s truth to the rumors. When asked if Ralph had reached out to her, Mimi smiled and took another shady sip from her empty glass.

Mimi didn’t disclose what the Pittmans did, but she opened up about her relationship with Ty.

She revealed that she suspected something was wrong with her ex “for some time.”

“If you’ve been with somebody for seven years, you know when their energy shifts. You know when something is not right. You have a gut feeling and instinct about it, even though they don’t say something to you,” Mimi explained.

Anthony asked whether chasing the limelight with a current reality star is part of why Ty would have strayed. Once again, Mimi’s silent smirk said it all.

“When the sh*t comes out, just do the math. You’ll figure it out! It’s so simple,” Mimi cryptically said.

Earlier this month, BOSSIP reported that Mimi posted a picture of Ty hugged up with Drew at Ralph’s birthday bash in February. Many dismissed drama because Drew took pictures with dozens of people that night.

According to Mimi, that was only the tip of the iceberg.

“I saw a lot more than that! That’s just what I put out there. I saw way more than that! That’s just what I put out there,” Mimi said about the post of Ty and Drew.

Well, Mimi painted quite a picture without getting too messy. Although she’s not feeding too much energy into the drama, she set the stage for much more to come.

What do you think is the truth behind Mimi’s “Munch” post about her ex Ty Young and Drew Sidora?