We see you, Sherri!

Sherri Shepherd brought the sunshine to the star-studded Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere at the fan-flooded Lincoln Center in NYC.

The lovable talk show host shined in a vibrant dress on the bustling red carpet where Tom cruise and the entire cast were all smiles ahead of the release of this summer’s buzziest blockbuster.

Other standouts on the carpet included emerging panty-melter Greg Tarzan Davis and TikTok superstar Khaby Lame who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo look.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future, the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission –not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Check out the final trailer below:

Play

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the critically-acclaimed blockbuster stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg ‘Tarzan’ Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

“Ideally, I will have made two movies that you can watch on their own or together,” said McQuarrie in an interview with Collider. We never want you to have to check out of the movie you’re in to remember another movie. We did the same thing with Top Gun: Maverick. We’ve done it with all of the Missions that we’ve done. We want to keep you immersed in the movie. That’s a big red line for us.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters July 12, 2023.