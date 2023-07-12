Bossip Video

ONE Musicfest is following up last year’s sold-out festival with Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and more for 2023.

Festival season is in full swing and if you think you’ve made your plans and can sit back and relax, WRONG. ONE Musicfest came in like a thief in the night and dropped a massive line-up for 2023. The line-up is so good you’ll have to take your spouse, your mother, the kids, and maybe even Grandma. ONE Musicfest 2023 will take place on October 28th and 29th at Piedmont Park. Headliners for the festival will be Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion. If for some reason that alone isn’t enough to get you to attend the supporting acts will get the job done. Key Glock, TEMS, Kodak Black, Killer Mike, Bryson Tiller, Nelly, KRS-ONE, Too Short, Waka Flocka, Trina, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, The Dream, and more are on the line-up.

You can grab your tickets from the official website here before ticket prices increase. General Admission early bird bands have already sold out so the clock is ticking. Last year attracted over 50k people and this year won’t be any different. Don’t get left out and end up watching from Instagram when you could get tickets NOW.