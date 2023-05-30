Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem return with ‘The HillBillies’ and tease a possible upcoming performance at Camp Flog Gnaw.

Once Kendrick Lamar drops his album he gives us a world tour then returns to hibernation. This time around with him no longer being on TDE and the boss man for pgLang things seem different. His world tour has wrapped up and now he is delivering even more music. Today Kendrick returned alongside Baby Keem with ‘The Hillbillies’. On first listen it seems to be mocking Drake’s flow on ‘Sticky’. However, maybe everyone is just reaching and it’s nothing.





Play



The video dumps the camera footage from their time together on tour and gives a rare look at behind-the-scenes Kendrick. Probably the most surprising part of the video is an appearance by Tyler The Creator. All three pull out their old-school whips in front of Dodger Stadium. Tyler pops up to show a Camp Flog Gnaw pin while pointing to the stadium’s sign. The only thing one could possibly take from this is Kendrick & Keem will headline Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium. Hopefully, the Range Brothers offer us more music soon in the form of a collaborative project just in time for summer.