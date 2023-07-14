Bossip Video

#RHOP fans are buzzing amid news that an altercation occurred during filming. This time however, it wasn’t the housewives who were allegedly brawling, it was two supporting cast members who were seen having a Sesame Street skirmish.

As previously reported season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac includes two newbies; Nneka Ihim…

and Keiana Stewart.

Ihim is reported to be a full-time housewife while Stewart is said to be a friend of the show who Dr. Wendy Osefo brought on.

Now reports have surfaced that the professor’s good girlfriend was at the center of a fight with a familiar face from last season.

#RHOP Newbie Keiana Stewart Allegedly Brawled With Deborah Williams

TV Deets reports that Keiana reportedly got into an “all-out brawl” with a friend of the show Deborah Williams at an event for the launch of Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant’s activewear line.

Williams, who was featured last season being compared to a Sesame Street character by Candiace Dillard Bassett…

was apparently at the event to support her friend Ashley Darby when the altercation happened.

The publication reports that Candiace was confronting Deborah about her previous allegations that her husband Chris Bassett flirted with her when Keiana got in the middle of the argument.

Things then allegedly into a fight between the two friends of the show resulting in Deborah “winning” the brawl.



“Deborah and Candiace had been talking s–t about each other all night,” a source close to production on The Real Housewives of Potomac told TV Deets exclusively. “Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved.”



“Deborah ate Keiana up, a Potomac insider added, explaining that Keiana’s getting involved only made things worse. “Deborah definitely won.”

OOF!

Footage from the incident has surfaced and while it’s hard to decipher what’s happening, viewers think it shows security moving Karen Huger out of the way to escort Keiana out.

Lord, somebody calls Andy ASAP!

What do YOU think about the #RHOP season 8 fight?