JT, one half of City Girls, has something to prove with her new song, “No Bars.” The clap back at her critics is JT’s first solo single since releasing “JT First Day Out” in 2019.

The rapstress took to Instagram to announce the track titled “No Bars.” It pays tribute to her friend Monica Suh, who passed away in a car crash and addresses her constant critics.

JT — born Jatavia Johnson —shared the single’s artwork and teased the topics she would cover. “B*tches always in my business,” she captioned the post.

She followed up with a clip from the music video wearing a black bikini in an empty pool as she posed for pics with a Free Willy floatie.

One fan commented, “Black Pamela Anderson vibes.” JT’s double D’s spilling out of her swimsuit top and her straight, banged wig definitely give bombshell energy.

She later posted a selfie, writing, “Pretty a** lips make these b*tch cop syringes.🫦 MAUH…… #Nobars out now!”

Singer, Normani, commented, “IT GIRL” and Influencer Dearra added, “the true definition of ‘when it’s your time it’s YOUR time.’ POP OFF baby”.

The Miami rapper shared her inspiration for making the tune along with more sexy pics in a carousel.

She wrote, “’No Bars’ is a freestyle I made in the studio when I was having one of those days, at the time like most of the time ppl were doubting me & questioning why I wasn’t as visual and vocal as others!” She added, “Not knowing me personally… I’d read the craziest things about myself & would want to scream but instead I went to the studio & popped my sh*t!” The pint-sized powerhouse continued, “I know most of y’all have heard it but for those who haven’t I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place & is a start of the respect I deserve in music!” JT continued. “No more hiding my love for music, I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin my sh*t.” She ended her message with a declaration, “It’s only ME VS. ANXIETY.”

No bars being in top 5 songs in Miami mean everything to me! That’s what’s up, love y’all 🌴 pic.twitter.com/psP7avOEt5 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 16, 2023

Check out the “No Bars” video and JT’s No Bars Reform for incarcerated women after the flip!