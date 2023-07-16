JT, one half of City Girls, has something to prove with her new song, “No Bars.” The clap back at her critics is JT’s first solo single since releasing “JT First Day Out” in 2019.
The rapstress took to Instagram to announce the track titled “No Bars.” It pays tribute to her friend Monica Suh, who passed away in a car crash and addresses her constant critics.
JT — born Jatavia Johnson —shared the single’s artwork and teased the topics she would cover. “B*tches always in my business,” she captioned the post.
She followed up with a clip from the music video wearing a black bikini in an empty pool as she posed for pics with a Free Willy floatie.
One fan commented, “Black Pamela Anderson vibes.” JT’s double D’s spilling out of her swimsuit top and her straight, banged wig definitely give bombshell energy.
She later posted a selfie, writing, “Pretty a** lips make these b*tch cop syringes.🫦 MAUH…… #Nobars out now!”
Singer, Normani, commented, “IT GIRL” and Influencer Dearra added, “the true definition of ‘when it’s your time it’s YOUR time.’ POP OFF baby”.
The Miami rapper shared her inspiration for making the tune along with more sexy pics in a carousel.
She wrote, “’No Bars’ is a freestyle I made in the studio when I was having one of those days, at the time like most of the time ppl were doubting me & questioning why I wasn’t as visual and vocal as others!” She added, “Not knowing me personally… I’d read the craziest things about myself & would want to scream but instead I went to the studio & popped my sh*t!”
The pint-sized powerhouse continued, “I know most of y’all have heard it but for those who haven’t I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place & is a start of the respect I deserve in music!” JT continued. “No more hiding my love for music, I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin my sh*t.” She ended her message with a declaration, “It’s only ME VS. ANXIETY.”
No bars being in top 5 songs in Miami mean everything to me! That’s what’s up, love y’all 🌴 pic.twitter.com/psP7avOEt5
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 16, 2023
Check out the “No Bars” video and JT’s No Bars Reform for incarcerated women after the flip!
JT Drops “No Bars” Single And Video Days After Announcing No Bars Reform Website For Formerly Incarcerated Women
The video opens with a dedication to her friend, Monica, “I’m in Paris, just like we talked about. So this one’s for you”, she says as she pours one out for Monica in front of the Eiffel Tower.
The visuals intensify from there as quick clips of JT’s lips, scenes of her rapping in what appears to be an old prison bathroom and fun with friends, fans and her partner in rap, Yung Miami, zip by.
She raps, “I’m low-key, b*tches f*ck with my anxiety/I’m prayed up, and I’m waitin’ on my rivalry. I’m the hype, nah, y’all ain’t gotta hype me/I’m that b*tch, give a f*ck who don’t like me.”
Check out the full “No Bars” video below.
It seems like her fans’ favorite line from the track is, “Doing all that wifey sh*t knowing he don’t f*ck with you.” They repeatedly quoted the bar in the replies.
Ya hear meeee! https://t.co/7pH7rkfwZN
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 16, 2023
JT released her first solo single after serving two years in prison for credit card fraud charges. She dropped “JT First Day Out” as she transitioned to a halfway home. Earlier this week, she announced the No Bars Reform website. It is designed to aid formerly incarcerated women in reentering society. Featured resources include therapy, employment assistance, living accommodations and social services.
.@ThegirlJT launched "No Bars Reform," a new initiative to assist women who have served time in prison in adjusting to life outside of jail.
The website provides resources for concerns related to jobs, housing, therapy, drug misuse, and mental health. pic.twitter.com/pHIAkqQqyU
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 15, 2023
As reported by Revolt in June, The City Girls are working on a new project after their pursuit to create the perfect single.
“We’ve been working on new music, and I feel the problem was we were trying to put out the perfect song, but that turned into a project,” JT admitted.
Ouuu, let’s see what the Hip Hop duo whips up next!
