Queens of M-I-Ayeee

2023 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Social media is buzzing over the City Girls acting UP at the 3rd Annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh that attracted 100,000 attendees from around the globe during the two-day outdoor music event.

The dynamic duo scorched the stage while exuding big baddie energy that sent social media into a frenzy.

And based on their Instagram posts, they knew they killed it.

Other notable performers included Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, 6lack, the entire Dreamville Records roster, and more.

Closing out the event was special guest Drake who brought out a star-studded slew of special guests including Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert who shut the stage all the way down.

While exploring the grounds, attendees were able to immerse themselves in site-wide art installations, learn more about local community organizations along Nonprofit Row, enjoy surprise impromptu marching band performances, enjoy unparalleled views of Raleigh on the sky-high Ferris wheel, and support dozens of local vendors spread across the Dix Park festival grounds

Leading up to the festival, Dreamville and Amazon Music co-hosted a day-long educational conference at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh (CAM Raleigh) centered around music production, promotion and songwriting in conjunction with ’50 & Forever’–the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary from Amazon Music.

Presented by Rotation on Amazon Music and NC DNCR (The N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources) with additional support from Beatclub, the all-ages event featured words from both executives and artists from Dreamville Records as well as other award-winning producers, performers, and industry experts like Timbaland, 9th Wonder, Brian “B.Dot” Miller, and more who shared insights into their journeys in the recording industry.

Will you be copping tix to the next City Girls show? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter buzz over the City Girls’ Dreamville Festival performance on the flip.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment
