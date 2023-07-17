Are you stressed out over Secret Invasion yet?
After a series of devastating events, Nick Fury is broken and Avenger-less as he attempts to save the world from Skrull domination in gripping espionage thriller Secret Invasion that has Marvel fans on the edge of our seats every week.
Set in the present day MCU, Secret Invasion centers around Nick Fury’s uncovering of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.
Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the sympathetic Skrull Talos who has made a life for himself on Earth.
Together, they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
Peep the trailer for the final two episodes below:
Directed by Ali Selim, the thrilling series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
“It goes back to Nick Fury. It’s the Nick Fury story. And Nick is a human. Whatever we think about his trench coat and his eyepatch and how cool Sam Jackson is, Nick Fury is a human,” said Salim.
He’s a human with a certain kind of power, but not a superpower like Captain America or Captain Marvel. So, that immediately demands a more grounded, gritty series.”
Secret Invasion is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ and concludes with the series finale on Wednesday, July 26.
How do you think the season ends? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the thrilling series on the flip.
Every #SecretInvasion episode ending have me like this pic.twitter.com/OoH3rncMwl
— Chaosᱬ『 』 (@CovenofChaoss) July 12, 2023
IF SOMEBODY DON’T PUT THIS #Gravik NUCCA in a f*cking BODY BAG THIS F*CKING INSTANT I CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/yBstB3hhYV
— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BLM #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 12, 2023
We’ve been watchin Fury since 2008 & 15 years later this expression says it all. This man is being broken down this series#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/L9CuCc7fyy
— Sweetness (@conezzy18) July 12, 2023
secret invasion kill acount #SecretInvasionpic.twitter.com/aMviTbeShn
— QUAKE IS COMING (@etherealqvake) July 12, 2023
