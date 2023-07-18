We see you, D-Nice!

Crowd-rocking DJ D-Nice, 53, made things Instagram official with My Wife And Kids star Jennifer Freeman, 37, in a now-viral Instagram post that sent swoonwaves across social media.

“A song worth singing. @msjenfreeman,” captioned the booked and busy DJ under the post.

Freeman, who was previously married to NBA baller Earl Watson, returned the favor with a sweet post of her own.

“My Love @dnice,” she captioned under the romantic post.

D-Nice responded “love you!” in the comments overflowing with love and support from friends and fans.

DJ D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman aka Claire from My Wife and Kids are too cute 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I6ksFLboWM — Kemberlie💕 (@KemberlieLove) July 18, 2023

Celebs including Jennifer’s TV mom Tisha Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Sherri Shepherd, Lena Waithe, and more flocked to congratulate the happy couple on their burgeoning baeship.

“Wait one minute! Jen I was with you at the concert! Did all this happen when I went to the ladies room! I disappear for 5 min to … and miss an entire heart connection! CONGRATS!” joked Shepherd in the comments.

The unexpected hard launch comes just days after D-Nice rocked Carnegie Hall with his star-studded Club Quarantine Live event featuring performances by 702, Lloyd, Scarface, Bun B, Baby Cham, Salt-N-Pepa, Israel Haughton, and more.

The all-white affair was hosted by Chris Spencer and Kenny Burns who kept the energy high along with maestro Iggy Soul‘s Revive Big Band and Rootstock Republic proving crowd-pleasing vibes.

“Last night, I threw an all white party at @carnegiehall and it was a complete vibe! The event was live from the first song until the final song of the night,” he wrote. “Thank you to all of the artists that supported my vision. Thanks to my BRANDNice team. Thank you @carnegiehall for inviting me back for a second time in less than a year. CQ is a movement!”

Are you here for D-Nice and Jennifer’s baeship? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the announcement on the flip.