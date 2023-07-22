Bossip Video

Drake casually revealed to fans that he’s dropping his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, very soon!

During his last show in Brooklyn, NY, for his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” he announced to fans news many had been waiting on.

“I got an album coming in like, I don’t know, a couple weeks or some s**t.”

He previously revealed the album would feature longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj as well.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Champagne Papi released his first book of poetry, “Titles Ruin Everything,” back in June. He was pretty passionate about this body of work and captioned on Instagram, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers 😮‍💨.”

During the promotion of his poetry book, he also revealed a QR code inside several news ads. It greeted fans with a brief message teasing what to expect on his new album, For All The Dogs.

Drake Talks His Love Life In Cringey The Really Good Podcast Interview: “I Just Don’t Want To Disappoint Someone”

Before news about his upcoming album, Drake recently appeared on The Really Good Podcast with TikTok star and host Bobbi Althoff. During his very awkward sit-down interview, he also revealed to fans what he was looking for in a significant other: “Somebody that’s an individual.”

Althoff asked Drake why he hadn’t been married, and he admitted, “The truth? I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now. Just consistency, I think my life, and my work is my priority. So then, I wouldn’t want to not be able to contribute as a partner… I just don’t want to disappoint someone.” He continued, “I like somebody that’s, like, their own. They’re not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humor, you know? I like—I don’t know, like, cosplay.”

Check out Drake’s full interview on The Really Good Podcast below.





Play



Shortly after appearing on the Really Good Podcast, OVO’s best was pictured kissing new up-and-coming rapper Sexyy Red. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story, Drake sat with the “Pound Town” rapper with his arm around her and kissed her cheek.

He captioned the photo, “Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred.” Maybe it’s a summer romance, maybe he’s trolling fans, or maybe the duo are working on something special in the studio. Only time will tell!

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” With 21 Savage Continues

Drake’s tour schedule with 21 Savage stretches until mid-September. Check out the remaining “It’s All A Blur Tour” dates for where Drizzy will pull up next:

July 23: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

July 25: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

July 26: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

July 28: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

July 29: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

July 31: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 1: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Aug. 13: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Aug. 15: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Aug. 18: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Aug. 19: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Aug. 21: Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22: Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 26: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28: Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Aug. 29: Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sept. 1: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 2: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5: Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena