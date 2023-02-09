Bossip Video

Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee’s Quality Control was acquired for $300M by Scooter Braun-led HYBE America and people have lots of opinions about it.

Since day one we all have had a front-row seat to the story of Quality Control Music and its beginnings. The label led by Pee and Coach K has undeniably been a force in music. The label began with an alley-oop from Gucci Mane who discovered the Migos who went on to carry QC to new heights. Over the past decade, QC has given us Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Marlo, and the current MVP, Lil Baby.

Quality Control Acquired By Scooter Braun’s HYBE America For $300M

Now according to Variety, Pee and Coach K are entering their next chapter by selling Quality Control to HYBE America with help of CEO Scooter Braun.

Reportedly the deal is valued at around $320 million in cash and stock options and the deal came together via Scooter’s relationship with Coach K and Pee. Scooter Braun has a deep history in Atlanta getting his start promoting in the city and working under So So Def two decades ago.

Under the deal, QC’s artist will continue its affiliation with Universal Music Group.

“I am so proud and honored to have Coach and P join Bang and I as our partners,” said Braun in announcing the deal. “QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world, working with incredible artists who are, and remain to be, the voices of culture. I’ll never forget riding around Atlanta over 20 years ago with Coach discussing our dreams and ambitions and how we said ‘If they let us in the game, we are never going to give it back.’ Now, all these years later, we are joining forces to make these dreams a reality.” “HYBE are perfect partners for Quality Control as we come together to take our story and work global. All of HYBE’s leaders are entrepreneurs with phenomenal combined history finding talent and taking it to the highest levels. Taking QC worldwide requires key partners like this who understand building something from the bottom and aiming sky high. It matters to us greatly their grasp of culture and acutely seeing what QC has built and the limitless path of where it can go.” Pee added. “Over many years Scooter and I have cultivated real trust and a common way of looking at the world and culture. An added bonus of this partnership is the fact that both QC and HYBE have existing relationships with the UMG family and that will create an easy flow that will benefit the artists. The artists of QC are our focus and their best interests will be incredibly supported with this partnership.”

HYBE holds a 70% non-male staff and rumors suggest former CEO of Motown Ethiopia Habtemariam could join the staff. She was a critical piece in the success and growth of Quality Control over the years.

Amid news of the new partnership, Pierre Thomas has denied selling out and instead says he’s “selling in.”