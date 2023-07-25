Bossip Video

Offset recently enlisted Jamie Lee Curtis to recreate an iconic (and hilarious) James Brown Interview to announce that he’s releasing new music.

During the BET Awards, we were treated to a surprise reunion between Offset and Quavo that properly paid tribute to Takeoff and seemingly signified the official end of the Migos. With the reunion behind us, it now feels like we can appreciate the remaining members’ solo careers in a proper fashion.

Quavo has announced that his upcoming project Rocket Power will bless our ears on August 4, and now Offset’s got an announcement of his own.

It was recently revealed that Offset’s upcoming solo album would be one of the main focuses for UMG this year and the star shared that several of his favorite female rappers will be on the project including his wife Cardi B.

Now to officially kick off his album rollout, Offset enlisted Jamie Lee Curtis to recreate an iconic 1988 James Brown CNN interview. In the spoof, the rapper rocks glasses and hair similar to Brown’s and references his Cardi B cheating allegations.

“Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B,” says Curtis in the video while Offset avoids answering. “There’s no problems,” he eventually says to which Curtis replies; “She seems… upset, Offset.” “I’m out on love!” says the rapper continuing to parody James Brown.

Offset will be releasing new music this Friday, you can pre-save it here.