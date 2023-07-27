Bossip Video

A busty Drake fan who went viral after launching her lingerie onstage has accepted Playboy’s offer for content creation.

One of the most viral moments from Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour was thanks to 21-year-old Veronica Correia who took the opportunity to get Champagne Papi’s attention and threw her size 36G bra on stage. Of course, the abnormally large bra caught the attention of Drake who picked it up and showed the crowd while urging them to”locate this woman immediately.”

Luckily for him that happened and by the next morning Veronica was confirmed as the bra thrower. TMZ reported that Veronica is from Cumberland, RI, and owns her own coffee shop Café La La.

And while most of the media wanted to get her reaction for website clicks, Playboy apparently had a business opportunity in mind. The publication reached out to Veronica via DM to offer her a chance to a be a paid content creator on their new subscribers-only platform.

It didn't take long for her to come to the decision to accept Playboy's offer


