Quavo has released his second Takeoff tribute and it sounds like the Migos “can’t come back” after Takeoff’s passing.

Since the tragic murder of Takeoff, the world wondered if a Migos reunion with Offset and Quavo would happen in his absence. Before Takeoff’s passing, there were rumblings of tension amid Offset going solo and Quavo and Takeoff forming their own group, Unc and Phew.

The duo released their project together while Offset encountered legal issues with Quality Control over his solo career. Still, fans hoped that one day the group would get back together.

Quavo Gives A Very Shocking Answer About The Possibility Of A Migos Reunion In The Future

Most recently, reports surfaced that Offset & Quavo had a scuffle backstage at the Grammys after Quavo allegedly blocked Offest from taking part in a Takeoff tribute. Now Quavo’s released a new second Takeoff tribute titled “Greatness” and he’s addressing whether or not the Migos are getting back together.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf—ing flow, n—-, Take’ did that,” he said of Takeoff’s popularization of rap’s triplet flow. “So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n—-, it can’t come back.”

Quavo is tired of hearing questions about a reunion which is understandable especially after all that has experienced in business and his personal life recently. Maybe one day in the future he and Offset will reunite, but it’s clearly not happening anytime soon.