A Real Housewife of Atlanta was recently seen shutting down a resurfaced rumor about her locking lips with a former costar ahead of things taking an emotional turn.
On Sunday’s RHOA, viewers saw the ladies reflect on Cynthia Bailey’s 2020 Bachelorette party where the Bolo “strippergate” scandal took place. As previously reported the night in question sparked a threesome rumor and allegations that Drew and LaToya Howard kissed.
Both Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss insisted that they saw the ladies lock lips, but Drew said it wasn’t true even though LaToya confirmed it at the reunion.
Instead, she alleged that Kandi encouraged the former newbie to lie and LaToya confessed that to her behind the scenes.
“LaToya apologized to me and Ralph for a ll the many lies that she told,” said Drew.
“Girl you are not going to make me unsee what I saw!” said Kandi before storming out of a hotel room.
Marlo then said in a confessional that she was 80% sure she saw them kiss but had doubts because Drew was confusing her.
Later, despite Drew denying that she ever kissed a woman, the actress was asked about rumors that she hooked up with basketball player Ty Young before bursting into tears.
As previously reported shortly after Drew’s divorce from Ralph Pittman was announced, Young’s ex Mimi Faust hinted that the two women were hooking up.
Despite Drew’s denial of the LaTyoa kiss, Kandi is doubling down on the allegation.
Hit the flip for that.
During the most recent episode of Kandi’s Speak On It podcast, the Xscape songstress said that both she and Marlo confirmed witnessing the kiss and her blood was boiling because Drew accused her of lying.
“She [Drew] still stands on it till this day,” said Kandi. “I’m still standing on what I said and I said we’re gonna have to agree to disagree but it is what it is.”
I’m telling you right now, I saw what I saw you’re not gonna make me unsee it. So I’m like, whatever.”
On the forthcoming episode of #RHOA, viewers will also see Drew continue to deny the kiss while the ladies say otherwise.
Kenya Moore will also confirm that she saw the kiss.
“I did see Drew and LaToya this close to each other moving thei heads,” said Kenya. “So Drew is lying, she kissed a girl and she liked it.”
And later it will be revealed that despite Marlo allegedly having footage of the kiss, LaToya will deny it.
Messy, messy, messy!
What do YOU think about the (randomly resurfaced) Drew and LaToya kiss allegations?
