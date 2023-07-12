The Internet is bustling with questions amid the announcement of the 2023 Emmy nominations that are somehow still overlooking a popular program.

Congrats are in order for first-time Emmy nominee Dominique Fishback who’s up for Best Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or TV Movie for her role in Swarm.

Obviously over the moon about the news, Fishback told The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner that she “jumped up like a rocket” when she heard of her nomination.

I spoke to a very happy Dominique Fishback this morning after landing first #Emmys nomination for @PrimeVideo's Swarm. "Right after that they said my name, I just jumped up like a rocket. I was screaming. More friends came over and nobody knew what was happening. It was chaos." pic.twitter.com/wOMRZ2Mn1m — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) July 12, 2023

And while Dominque’s ecstatic, several people are less than pleased to see that FX’s Snowfall was snubbed once again.

The Damson Idris-led series that aired its finale in April has been shut out of the Emmys and people think it’s as criminal as its lead character.

After six seasons about the origin of the crack epidemic, Snowfall has never been recognized by the television academy and the Internet is sounding off with opinions about it.

Ignoring Damson Idris in SNOWFALL is INFUCKINGSANE — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) July 12, 2023

it’s still kinda insane to me that damson idris and snowfall got shut out of the emmy’s like every single season like that show and the acting is some of the best that’s out there just wow — zoë begins 🪴 (@filmsbyzoe) July 12, 2023

If you’re curious as to what Damons thinks about the series having a history of Emmy (and Golden Globe) snubs, he previously shrugged it off to Men’s Health.

“We’re not connecting with a small group of people who vote on who’s going to win a trophy,” he told writer Keith Nelson Jr. in March of last year. “his show is connecting to the world. When I walk in London, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’ When I walk in Budapest, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’ When I walk in Nigeria, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’ In Thailand, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’”

The Emmys snubbed Snowfall for the final time, but Damson knows the show's bigger than an award. "It’s not about a small group of people saying, 'This thing is great so, they should get the trophy.' It’s about connecting to the world."https://t.co/WwkkbITJfE (@MensHealthMag) — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) July 12, 2023

Similarly, people are peeved that P-Valley was ignored once again especially considering J. Alphonse Nicholson’s consistently stellar performances.

The actor who plays Lil Murda was thought to be a “shoe-in” by watchers of the STARZ show but neither he nor P-Valley’s writing team was recognized.

J. Alphonse Nicholson wasn’t nominated for an Emmy after his performance in P-Valley? Like did the voting committee see this? pic.twitter.com/3KpQZZf4kz — #WashedPrince (@PrinceObs) July 12, 2023

J. Alphonse Nicholson deserved a nomination as well. His performance on #PValley this season was amazing he brought so much emotion to his character and yet nothing. It’s getting old. pic.twitter.com/niaZRav1tC — 𝚃𝚊𝚢 🩷👩🏾‍💻 (@tvwriteher) July 12, 2023

Instead, the series was solely nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, something that J. Alphonse Nicholson acknowledged while thanking fans for their support.

Thank you for all the love. Although I didn’t get an #Emmy nomination I’m grateful to be on a series that has a huge impact on the culture. Congratulations to all the nominees. Special shout out to @PValleySTARZ hair department on their nomination. 🥂🙏🏾 — J Alphonse Nicholson (@JAlphonse_N) July 12, 2023

Such a classy statement from someone who deserves to be recognized for their work.

While P-Valley and Snowfall were snubbed, see who DID get an Emmy nomination on the flip.