The Internet is bustling with questions amid the announcement of the 2023 Emmy nominations that are somehow still overlooking a popular program.
Congrats are in order for first-time Emmy nominee Dominique Fishback who’s up for Best Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or TV Movie for her role in Swarm.
Obviously over the moon about the news, Fishback told The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner that she “jumped up like a rocket” when she heard of her nomination.
I spoke to a very happy Dominique Fishback this morning after landing first #Emmys nomination for @PrimeVideo's Swarm. "Right after that they said my name, I just jumped up like a rocket. I was screaming. More friends came over and nobody knew what was happening. It was chaos." pic.twitter.com/wOMRZ2Mn1m
And while Dominque’s ecstatic, several people are less than pleased to see that FX’s Snowfall was snubbed once again.
The Damson Idris-led series that aired its finale in April has been shut out of the Emmys and people think it’s as criminal as its lead character.
After six seasons about the origin of the crack epidemic, Snowfall has never been recognized by the television academy and the Internet is sounding off with opinions about it.
Ignoring Damson Idris in SNOWFALL is INFUCKINGSANE
it’s still kinda insane to me that damson idris and snowfall got shut out of the emmy’s like every single season like that show and the acting is some of the best that’s out there just wow
If you’re curious as to what Damons thinks about the series having a history of Emmy (and Golden Globe) snubs, he previously shrugged it off to Men’s Health.
“We’re not connecting with a small group of people who vote on who’s going to win a trophy,” he told writer Keith Nelson Jr. in March of last year. “his show is connecting to the world. When I walk in London, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’ When I walk in Budapest, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’ When I walk in Nigeria, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’ In Thailand, people are screaming ‘Franklin!’”
The Emmys snubbed Snowfall for the final time, but Damson knows the show's bigger than an award.
"It’s not about a small group of people saying, 'This thing is great so, they should get the trophy.' It’s about connecting to the world."https://t.co/WwkkbITJfE (@MensHealthMag)
Similarly, people are peeved that P-Valley was ignored once again especially considering J. Alphonse Nicholson’s consistently stellar performances.
The actor who plays Lil Murda was thought to be a “shoe-in” by watchers of the STARZ show but neither he nor P-Valley’s writing team was recognized.
J. Alphonse Nicholson wasn’t nominated for an Emmy after his performance in P-Valley? Like did the voting committee see this? pic.twitter.com/3KpQZZf4kz
J. Alphonse Nicholson deserved a nomination as well. His performance on #PValley this season was amazing he brought so much emotion to his character and yet nothing. It’s getting old. pic.twitter.com/niaZRav1tC
Instead, the series was solely nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, something that J. Alphonse Nicholson acknowledged while thanking fans for their support.
Thank you for all the love. Although I didn’t get an #Emmy nomination I’m grateful to be on a series that has a huge impact on the culture. Congratulations to all the nominees. Special shout out to @PValleySTARZ hair department on their nomination. 🥂🙏🏾
Such a classy statement from someone who deserves to be recognized for their work.
While P-Valley and Snowfall were snubbed, see who DID get an Emmy nomination on the flip.
Congratulations to #AbbottElementary on the 8️⃣ #Emmy Nominations! #EmmyNoms #Emmys pic.twitter.com/PlfH1t636p
Abbott Elementary Secured 8 Emmy Nominations
Wednesday’s nominations for the 2023 Emmys included some big wins for Warner Bros. Television Group which received 41 nominations, 8 of which were for Abbott Elementary.
Previous Emmy winners Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph are nominated once again for the series and they’re joined by Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Taraji P. Henson for her guest role.
The series is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series for a second year in a row.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Taraji P. Henson
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
See the full list of 2023 Emmy Nominations on the flip.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharp, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Blackbird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
