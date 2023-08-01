Now, Summer…

Social media is buzzing over Summer Walker randomly shading Jayda Wayda in a now-viral series of IG stories implying that her BMF baesip with Lil Meech was over.

Summer walker: I tried my best to be Jayda wayda… Us: pic.twitter.com/hYtxDjGqzC — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 31, 2023

For reasons still unknown, the “Girls Need Love” singer dragged Jayda into her apparent breakup that sparked all sorts of shenanigans across multiple comment sections.

Summer Walker : I tried my best to be Jayda Wayda Jayda at home: pic.twitter.com/DvkBv75Qx1 — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) July 31, 2023

“Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t,” she wrote in the weird post. “It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

Naturally, Jayda hopped in the Instagram comments section and responded to Summer’s sub.

“I learned my lesson after ONE kid,” Jayda wrote, seemingly referencing Walker’s multiple children. “Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna insert ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.”

She went on to post to her Snapchat, insinuating that Summer is in her DMs trying to play nice while publicly shading her throughout her breakup.

“Mfers stay tryna be cap cool in DMs but weird publicly,” she wrote. “This is why I be off this s**t.”

Moments later, Jayda’s BFF Dess Dior entered the chat with a message of her own.

“She could’ve got the same point across without mentioning Jayda,” wrote Dior. “We’ve all had our run with a n***a including u! STOP IT.”

A day later, Summer returned to Instagram to announce that she’s activated her “villain era” and share an interesting biblical scripture without apologizing for her weird comments.

At this point, it’s probably best she takes a break from social media to touch some grass, write some songs, and recharge her crystals before making an already messy situation even worse.

How do you feel about Jayda’s clapback at Summer? Do you think Summer should apologize? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Summer randomly throwing shade at Jayda on the flip.