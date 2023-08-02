Bossip Video

Thank you for your service, SZA

Thique Goddess SZA continues to flex her colossal Ctrl cakes on Instagram where she BBLessed fans with randomly assorted thirst traps, hottie hijinx, and double cheekery in back-to-back dumps of pics seemingly taken over the past fewmonths.

“Consolidated 300 pics that need clearing. Apologies in advance lol,” she captioned on the first of two posts that garnered over 4 million total Likes.

The ‘Snooze’ singer delivered the goods in sexy pics showcasing her award-worthy accessory widely regarded as the BEST BBL in the game.

“If love is my purpose I can’t waste energy lookin for enemies i dub it all” .. cpl more hundred to go,” she teased in the caption of the second post.

SZA opened up about the acclaimed Brazilian butt lift in a recent cover interview with ELLE Magazine.

Months earlier, she confirmed the procedure on the title track of her chart-topping SOS album and throughout the project.

“So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she sings on the title track of the smash hit album

The superstar songstress, who considers herself a homebody, told writer Sylvia Obell that on the rare occasion she feels like dressing up to go out, she focuses on accentuating her favorite accessory.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” said SZA. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

She also made sure to note that the decision to have the surgery was hers alone and not the result of trying to fit industry standards.

“I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she says. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a**.”

As previously reported SZA dropped a line saying, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” She later reiterated that her romp was rounder due to surgery on the song “Conceited,” singing;

“I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Read SZA’s full ELLE Magazine feature HERE.

Do you think SZA is the baddest in the game? Tell us down below and enjoy more of recent thirst trappery on the flip.