A thirst trap a day keeps the anxiety away!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Tina Knowles-Lawson filing for divorce from Richard Lawson, Drake making the fan who launched her 36G bra onstage famous, LaKeith Stanfield surprising fans with marriage and new baby announcement, box office-shattering Barbie mania, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with balance beam baddie Erica Fontaine making her return to the series after popping out with rumored new boo Quavo.

The gorgeous gymnast was recently spotted alongside Quavo at Usher‘s Vegas residency alongside gymnast Erica Fontaine.

During the concert, Usher asked Quavo for permission to serenade Fontaine, 24, most likely in the wake of the now-infamous scandal spurned by his interaction with Keke Palmer.

“Now Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I just serenade your lady real quick,” said the hitmaker. “I’m just getting it right.”

He then sang the chorus of “There Goes My Baby” to the West Virginia University alum and encouraged Fontaine to sing along with him.

Fontaine, who is originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland, entered college as a 3-time Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier known for her floor routines and work on the balance beam.

She’s since expanded into influencing and told 247 Sports that she always dreamed of fame.

“I always grew up wanting to be famous,” said Fontaine in 2020. “My friends in high school were always saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to college. I’m going to be a doctor,’ or, ‘I’m going to be a sportscaster.’ Then I’d be like, ‘I’m going to be famous.’” “To this day, I’ll say something like, ‘I don’t worry about school stuff. I’m going to be famous,’” she added. “Everybody rolls their eyes and laughs. But I’m serious.”

The gymnast and Quavo first sparked relationship rumors in March but neither confirmed nor denied them.

Prior to Fontaine, Quavo was linked to Karrueche but the model shut down the dating rumors. And, of course, there was that relationship with Saweetie from 2018 to 2021.

This week’s compilation features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Chlöe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Burna Boy‘s rumored boo Jada Kingdom, Shadée Monique, and Charlotte Lavish so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.