After splitting from her husband, a #MAFS bride is giving away her wedding dress to a lucky lady.

Kirsten Grimes married Shaquille Dillon on Married At First Sight’s sixteenth season in Nashville, Tennessee and while she wanted to stay married on Decision Day, her then-husband did not.

Grimes has since shut down any hopes of a reconciliation although she remains amicable with Dillon, and the realtor is working on closing that chapter of her life with a gown giveaway.

Earlier this month, Grimes announced on Instagram that she was gifting the dress she walked down the aisle in.

The dress purchased at Adorn Nashville will be given to one of Grimes’ 23K followers who follow prompts for the “Happily Ever After…After All” giveaway on social media.

“I’m so excited for the launch of my wedding dress giveaway, Happily Ever After…After All 💍,” Grimes captioned a post. This is an amazing opportunity for a 2023 or 2024 bride to be gifted my beautiful gown as seen on Season 16 of Lifetime’s hit show Married at First Sight Nashville. The giveaway has begun and it runs until August 20th 2023. The submission form can be found in my bio! The winner will be announced August 26th, 2023!!”

The Tennessean is not the first #MAFS bride to donate her wedding dress after completing the process, Lindsey Georgoulis of Married At First Sight season 14 gave away the gown she wore to wed Mark “The Shark” Maher.

What do YOU think about Kirsten officially closing the chapter on her #MAFS marriage?