Bossip Video

The fan who signed with Playboy after a viral moment from tossing her 36G bra at Drake says he did slide into her DMs recently.

When Veronica Correia purchased tickets to attend Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour she couldn’t have predicted how it would change her life. On July 21st she attended the show and when Drake passed her to enter the DJ Booth she tossed her bra at the rapper. He instantly picked up the bra and told the crowd “Damn, 36G? Locate this woman immediately!”. Right after the show she was located by everyone including Playboy who she later partnered with to create content.

Recently Correia discussed the experience on the Club Ambition podcast revealing she actually connected with Drake. She said the rapper actually slid up on one of her Instagram stories and left a laughing face.

“He slid up on a [Instagram] Story and laughed at one, simply sent a laughing face. And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say.” Correia said at the 14:35 minute mark. “So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day,” she continued. “Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show, and then I told him I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked if he liked coffee and how he likes it”. Drake responded with “iced and sweet” She revealed. “I was like, ‘Ok, that’s really broad. I’m trying to make a coffee for you’ …”Then he was laughing at all of my messages. “So I said, ‘Oh, do you think I’m funny?’ And he said, ‘I think you’re really sought-after right now.’” She said the convo ended with him offering her some advice: “Just to live your amazing life and people are faceless. They would never really say the negative comments to your face.”

Social media has joked she looks just like the mother of Drake’s son Sophia Brussaux so maybe he was sliding into the DMs for more than coffee. However, after her revealing their private DM exchange she probably won’t hear from the rapper again though. Also, waiting days to respond to his DM when he’s already left town doesn’t help the odds.