Millions of people wished Jamie Foxx well during his health scare, but he called out some “fake love” from those closest to him.

Following an undisclosed medical emergency, Jamie took several months away from the public eye to recover. The beloved star and his daughter Corinne Foxx have both thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support from fellow celebs and fans. It seemingly wasn’t all sincere because Jamie Foxx put some “fake” people on blast in a cryptic now-deleted post.

On Friday, the triple threat took to Instagram to address frenemies in his circle.

“THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???!” Jamie wrote. The very private actor didn’t name names, but he concluded the post with “#fakefriends #fakelove.”

Some outlets called out the religious reference as a common anti-Semitic phrase. However, it’s also regularly used among Black people to address a Judas in someone’s circle, plotting to betray them.

Jamie deleted the post once called out for offending the Jewish community. He clarified that he only referred to betrayal by “a fake friend.” Once informed of the alternate meaning, he wrote a statement apologizing on Instagram.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyoen who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they,’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” he wrote.

Jamie Foxx Recently Made His First Public Appearance Since His Health Scare

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jamie made his first public appearance since the health scare on the night They Cloned Tyrone premiered. He revealed that he “went to hell and back” in his medical ordeal but is ready to work again. The Oscar winner got emotional while thanking everyone who sent love and prayers for his recovery during that difficult time.

In addition to sharing an update, he shut down rumors that he was paralyzed, blind, or even a clone. Headlines ran wild with sensational claims about his health from anonymous sources. That may be part of the “#fakelove” and “#fakefriends” Jamie called out. Corinne had to check the speculation that her father was on life support and barely hanging on.

Earlier this week, Jamie wished his sister Deirdre Dixon a happy birthday and thanked her for saving his life.

“you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” Jamie wrote on Instagram.

Frenemies aside, real fans are elated Jamie will return to his life and epic career. Many claimed his role in They Cloned Tyrone was one of his best recent performances. In Jamie’s next film, Strays, he and Will Ferrell play a couple of dogs.