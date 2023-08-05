NeNe Leakes’ son, Bryson Bryant, will remain in Gwinnett County jail until January 2024 following his arrest for fentanyl.

Despite his mom’s best efforts to bail him out, Bryson, 33, is stuck behind bars. According to a spokesperson in the sheriff’s office, there is no possibility he will be eligible for release before the top of the year.

As previously reported, police arrested the reality star’s eldest child on July 3. They charged him with felony possession of fentanyl and loitering/prowling.

The police report says officers found the Schedule II controlled substance “on the center console near the gear shift, in plain view, was a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance.”

BOSSIP previously reported Bryson claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest. The reality show legend shares Brentt with her later husband, Gregg, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

After confirming Bryson’s true identity, that only got him into more trouble. He faces an additional charge of “giving a false name, birth date, or address to a law enforcement officer. The cops already had a warrant for his arrest “for probation violation” in another case.

The incident report revealed Bryson’s “wife” was contacted and instructed to “pick up” his vehicle, which had to be an odd conversation considering at the time of the call, police officers still believed Bryson was Brentt.

Bryson’s ex, Symone Davis, told RadarOnline.com that she’s “not surprised” cops arrested her child’s father on a drug charge. However, news that law enforcement found fentanyl in his vehicle left her “definitely shocked.”

“I didn’t know he was going to that depth,” she told Radar.

In spite of past drama with the family, Symone agrees with the “Queen of Reads” that Bryson is in need of drug rehabilitation.

NeNe’s son and Symone share a baby boy named Blaze.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta alum admitted she’s “numb” to the incident since her eldest son has “been struggling” with drug addiction for years.