“He needs rehabilitation,” Leakes shared. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. Hehas an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”
Check out the reactions on social media to Nene Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant staying in prison after the flip.
Social Media Reacts To Nene Leakes’ Son Bryson Bryant Facing Extra Jail Time
Twitter gave encouragement and criticism to the Leakes.
One tweet read, “Prison isn’t a place to put addicts, but the law will find any reason to arrest someone, esp. a Black person, so this is what Bryson is going to face. I hope he’s able to find fortitude somehow in there. This is unfortunate”.
Prison isn't a place to put addicts, but the law will find any reason to arrest someone, esp. a Black person, so this is what Bryson is going to face.
I hope he's able to find fortitude somehow in there. This is unfortunate.
— ACE ☯️🇳🇬⚧ (@TalkAmarachi) August 5, 2023
Another expressed the benefits of incarceration, writing, “Jail time may save his life.”
Jail time may save his life.
— Isabella Baumfree, M. Ed. (@mybellmichell) August 4, 2023
Someone else spewed, “Bet she won’t visit him even once.”
Bet she won’t visit him even once. 🙄
— Lady Lavender NYC (@PrincessofNYC23) August 5, 2023
Another user just couldn’t resist the opportunity to insert a joke, “I’m sorry, that ‘we know who your kids look like’ read by Kenya just played in my head and I’m jus-. ”
I'm sorry, that "we know who your kids look like" read by Kenya just played in my head and I'm jus- 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩
— Re-BA-o-ne (@VonAndris) August 5, 2023
One user showed remorse that Bryson had to endure such struggles tweeting, “Damn. Hate that for him”.
Damn. Hate that for him
— Olivia (@LB251_) August 4, 2023
Bryson will stay behind bars until approximately Jan. 3, 2024.
Hopefully, the mama known for being messy can help her son get clean and start a new life free from fentanyl.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.