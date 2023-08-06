Jamie Foxx was under fire over an Instagram post using a Black reference about Jesus’ death, and Jennifer Aniston caught strays for “throwing him under the bus” about it.

After Jamie made the controversial post on Friday, his intent became lost in translation. Some perceived his text-only meme perpetuated the anti-Semitic belief that Jewish people organized the murder of Jesus Christ.

The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?” the 55-year-old wrote on the post accompanied by the tags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

The Friends alum “liked” the photo before the singer deleted it. Fans unfamiliar with the Black reference to betrayal by a friend like Judas fired shots at her for the “horrifically antisemitic message.”

“This really makes me sick,” Jen wrote on her InstaStory. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.”

Jennifer Aniston owes Jamie Foxx an apology because this is just silly pic.twitter.com/2JztPYgSIB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 5, 2023

“And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism,” she firmly stated. “And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

It wasn’t even her though she just was so quick to make a post backing away after someone accused her of liking it. And left him right out to dry. That’s as old as time https://t.co/KsMEmFAbhg — Chels 👑 (@ChelsIsRight) August 5, 2023

The actress did not explain how her name appeared in the “like” counter if she didn’t accidentally or intentionally like the post. Although, an internet troll could have doctored a screenshot to include her name.

Jamie immediately issued an apology message to Instagram on Saturday for the cultural misunderstanding and unintended offense. The Beat Shazam host said he wanted to “apologize to everyone who was offended by my post.”

The Oscar winner clarified the post was not rooted in hate but simply referred to a “fake friend” who “betrayed” his trust.

I’m confused how this was interpreted as anti-Semitic in the first place. It’s a common phrase among Black people esp in the south and he even hash-tagged “fake friends” https://t.co/zgKiEvTOVk — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 5, 2023

