Bossip Video

Travis Scott and Live Nation have reached a settlement with a third family over the deadly Astroworld festival.

While Travis Scott is knee-deep in the rollout for his latest album Utopia, the legal issues from the deadly Astroworld festival are still ongoing. Houston Police released d their official investigation report from the 2021 festival on the same day the album dropped. The report comes a month after a grand jury decided no one would face criminal charges in the case and Scott’s lawyers likened the release of the report to a stunt from the police to derail Scott’s album rollout.

Now according to Rolling Stone, the controversial report release wasn’t the only Astroworld-related news going down. A third family of one of the 10 people killed during the festival recently settled their lawsuit against Live Nation and Travis Scott. An undisclosed amount was allegedly paid to the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert who lost his life during the crowd surge. The Hilgert family now joins the Acosta family and Rodriguez family who have settled their claims.

As Scott preps for his touring return, his Egypt show has been canceled but the rapper’s gearing up for his next performance in Rome, Italy. Rumors are also swirling that he will announce a stadium tour in the coming weeks.