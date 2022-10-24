Bossip Video

The Kardashian brand has come together to form Voltron to protect the Jewish community from Kanye West’s recent attacks.

Khloe was the first to speak out via her social media pages with a simple and straightforward message that read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish community”

The rest of the K-J klan, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris, all followed suit by posting the same message according to TMZ. Kim also doubled down with another message of her own via Twitter.

Kanye’s Divorce Attorney Steps Down Amid Antisemitic Comments, Kanye Dropped By CAA & Media Rights Capital—Adidas Is Rumored To Be Next

Kanye’s cadre of supporters is hemorrhaging losses seemingly every minute. Another TMZ report states that the top-notch divorce attorney that Kanye just hired has resigned from his case. Camille Vasquez told her firm, Brown Rudnick, that she will no longer represent the reckless rapper after doubling and tripling down on his comments about Jews.

According to Variety, entertainment industry power brokers Ari Emmanuel and Bob Gersh have been strongly advising companies not to work Ye any longer. Two such entities, Media Rights Capital and CAA, both have severed ties with Kanye with MRC going the extra step to completely trash a fully produced documentary that they planned to release soon.

At this point, the only major domino yet to fall is Adidas and best believe the streets are watching…