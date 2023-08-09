Jay-Z’s Made In America festival set to be headlined by Lizzo and SZA is no longer happening.
Last year’s festival featured Bad Bunny, Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Jasmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, and others, and this year, the annual Philadelphia-based bash was set to have two female headliners; Lizzo and SZA.
On Tuesday, the festival announced the show has officially been canceled citing production issues, despite taking place in its usual location. The announcement also comes less than a week after a massive lawsuit was filed against co-headliner Lizzo by her former dancers. In the lawsuit Lizzo was accused of workplace harassment and sexual harassment, allegations Lizzo has since denied.
“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival shared in a statement on social media. Made in America had been scheduled for Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.
“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”
This cancellation impacts more than fans who planned to travel to the city for the festival, local businesses will take a hit this year missing out on the festival’s economic boost.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his disappointment over the cancellation while also setting his sights on the festival’s 2024 return.
