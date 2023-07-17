On Friday, Jay-Z and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Shawn Carter Foundation. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, DJ Khaled, Tinashe, Angie Martinez, and more attended the glamourous gala that raised $20 million in scholarships.
Billboard reports the fundraiser drew the biggest names in music, entertainment, sports, business, TV, and film. The guest list also included Miguel, Lil Uzi Vert, Robert Kraft, Angela Simmons, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Dez Bryant, Corey Gamble, Tamika Mallory, BET’s CEO Scott Mills, Corey Gamble, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, music mogul Steve Rifkind, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
In addition to the silent auction, the God Did rapper’s fellow billionaires tipped the scales with multimillion-dollar contributions. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made a $10 million legacy donation. Jack Dorsey’s annual donation was $2 million.
All proceeds go towards increasing access to postsecondary education, travel, and enlightenment for underprivileged students. Since Jay-Z and Gloria founded the organization in 2003, it has funded scholarships, study abroad, and tours of HBCUs and other universities.
Tonight, we join friends, family, and supporters to honor the 20th Anniversary of The Shawn Carter Foundation at our celebratory gala. Access to exclusive experiences & events will be made available with a silent auction, now live on @charitybuzz: Visit https://t.co/cwJ04Zlx6y pic.twitter.com/viuqna3xtP
— Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) July 14, 2023
The multitalented Regina Hall was the host with the most for the night at New York City’s Pier 60.
Babyface rocked the crowd with several of his timeless hits.
Check out how the Knowles-Carter family stepped out and more pictures from the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala after the flip!
The Black-Tie Affair Was A Family Affair For The Knowles-Carter Clan
Of course, Bey and Blue were by Jay-Z’s side to support him and looking gorgeous as ever.
the way Blue Ivy did that double take at her dad? too pure😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/dpNnHzq6n3
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 16, 2023
According to Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé turned heads in a black and silver curve-hugging custom Valdrin Sahiti gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline on a sculpted bodice of swirling ruffles and a high slit showing off her legs.
The Renaissance star’s Instagram post from that night included Blue Ivy. The 11-year-old wore a flowing one-shoulder emerald green A.L.C. maxi dress. She paired that with black and white platform Converse Chuck De Luxe heels.
BLUE IVY THE QUEEN YOU ARE😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/bCER7PEdfE
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 16, 2023
The super proud Mrs. Carter also hopped on the “My Husband” TikTok trend sampling her own voice. The montage of pictures and videos featuring the happy couple plays to the viral sound of Beyoncé saying, “I’m happy, I’m happy, to see my husband” in his dapper tuxedo.
The big night marked more than one milestone for Gloria, the Shawn Carter Foundation’s co-founder and CEO. It was also her first public appearance with her wife Roxanne Wiltshire since they got married earlier this month.
Gloria matched her iconic son’s swag in a black tuxedo jacket with leather lapels styled with a gray silk scarf. Roxanne stunned in a black strapless sequin gown.
The foundation gala wasn’t the only high-profile event this week for the Knowles-Carter family. On Thursday, the family attended the opening of the “Book of HOV” at the Brooklyn Public Library.
The exhibition in Jay-Z’s honor features art, artifacts, awards, and even a recreation of Baseline Studios, where he recorded several classics like The Blueprint. The exhibit is completely free to the public in person and online starting July 14.
Check out more pictures from the star-studded 20th anniversary Shawn Carter Foundation Gala below.
