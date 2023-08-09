Bossip Video

In pure preciousness news, two proud moms are giving fans their first look at their adorable baby boy.

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are profiled in PEOPLE’s new “My Extraordinary Family” feature alongside their son True Legend Harris. As previously reported Da Brat became Da Mom on July 6 after safely delivering baby True who weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz, and measured 20in long.

Now Brat’s posing with Jesseca and their child for super sweet Derek Blanks-taken photos. In them, the moms cuddle with True Legend in matching grey outfits.

Now a month into motherhood, Brat couldn’t be more grateful for the journey.

“Look, this came out of my stomach,” she said to PEOPLE, pointing to her tiny newborn, sleeping soundly in the arms of wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart at their home in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. “I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I’m so grateful.” “I’m 49, I’m high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy,” she added tearing up. “It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

As for Jesseca who’s already a mom to three adult children, she expounded on her decision to encourage Da Brat to be the one to carry their child.

Though her wife was wary at first, Harris-Dupart says she “knew the pregnancy itself was going to be something she really appreciated.”

And appreciate it Brat did, despite the birthing process being nerve-wracking for the rapper who gave birth via scheduled cesarean section and had “no contractions.”

“I never want to do that again,” she said laughing, “but for him it was worth it.” During the delivery, the rapper admits, she “panicked a little bit” but her wife played their love playlist to help her “relax and not think.”

Congrats to Brat and Judy!

