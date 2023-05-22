Bossip Video

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart celebrated their baby on the way with an adorable Minions-themed baby shower!

This weekend the Brat Loves Judy stars hosted a lavish party with their family, friends, and fellow celebs. As usual, Da Brat and Judy did it big in honor of their “little Miracle Drop.”

Everything from Judy’s bright yellow hair to their grand entrance in a blue Rolls Royce matched the colorful Minions theme.

On Instagram, Judy posted pictures of the venue decked out with wall-to-wall balloons, streamers, and flowers.

Da Brat also shared pictures and video clips of the festivities, thanking everyone for making it the best baby shower to welcome her bun in the oven.

“Maaan I am STILL on a cloud! Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL. OMG From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s *ss in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks. Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been too. (the only one l’ve ever been too),” Da Brat wrote. “What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop. THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us. Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING.”

This is Da Brat and Judy’s first child together. Judy has three adult children, Deja, Jordan, and Byron Jr., from a previous relationship. The reality stars married in February 2022 and announced their pregnancy in February 2023.

Celebrity Guests Attend Da Brat And Judy’s Baby Shower

The power couple’s baby bash brought out their celebrity friends. Stunning sisters Towanda & Tamar Braxton pulled up with well wishes.

Tamar’s new fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson also joined her at the party.

Raven-Symoné rubbed Da Brat’s belly bump for good luck.

Nivea greeted Da Brat, Judy, and her Queens Court co-star Tamar with huge hugs before snapping a few pics.

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta was also deep at the baby shower. Franchise creator Mona Scott-Young, music mogul Deb Antney, and creep squad member Cisco attended the party.

Congratulations to Da Brat & Judy! We can’t wait to see what’s next for their growing family.