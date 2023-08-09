Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III received a sentence of 3-10 years for causing the deadly DUI crash that claimed the life of a woman and her dog.
In 2021 Henry Ruggs III was living every football player’s dream of being a wide receiver for the Raiders and living lavishly in Las Vegas fresh off of winning a national championship at Alabama.
All of that went left however when he was involved in a 2021 DUI crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.
Since then, Ruggs has been on house arrest and awaiting sentencing after accepting a plea deal.
Now, TMZ reports that the former Raiders player learned the final outcome of his actions and was sentenced to 3-to-10 years in prison.
After being handed down the sentence, Ruggs formally apologized to Tintor’s family.
“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021 have caused you, your family and those who knew Ms. Tina and Max,” he said.
“I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many.” He also stated there was “no excuse” for his actions.
He was immediately taken into police custody to begin serving his sentence marking a very sad ending to the start of a promising NFL career.
