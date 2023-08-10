Bossip Video

Turn with us to the Book of Gyrations

J.B. Smoove aka “Slim Sexy” is a retired stripper-turned-Pastor known to twerk for tithes in upcoming stripper comedy Back On The Strip.

Check out his spicy shenanigans in the exclusive clip below:

In Back on the Strip, tough-as-nails Verna (Tiffany Haddish) sends her broken-hearted son Merlin (Spence Moore) to Vegas to help him make his dreams come true as a professional magician.

But a chance meeting at a run-down hotel with Mr. Big (Wesley Snipes)–the frontman of the once notorious Black male stripper crew known as “The Chocolate Chips” (JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy and Gary Owen) suddenly has Merlin thrust into a different kind of spotlight.

In a race against time to get his girl back and help the out-of-shape and out-of-sync “Chips” rediscover their groove, Merlin will soon find he already has all the magic tricks he needs.

Peep the wild trailer below:

The film also stars Raigan Harris and Colleen Camp, along with a cameo by Kevin Hart.

Chris Spencer, who wrote the screenplay with Eric Daniel, makes his directorial debut nearly 30 years into his legendary comedy career.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have been granted the waiver to promote the movie,” wrote Spencer on his Instagram page. SAG wants us to stick it to the man and not the independent. Well, guess what ladies and gentlemen we are an independent. This is @backonthestrip_ starring @tiffanyhaddish @realwesleysnipes @billbellamy @faizonlove @ohsnapjbsmoove @garyowencomedy @spencemooreii @raiganharris @ryanalexh @carynwardross @therealbuddylewisjokes @emelinaadams co written by @ericdscreenwriter1 produced by @vspencerbx22 #luminosityentertainment and distributed by @gvnreleasing PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE FORWARD AND REPOST. SUPPORT US. LET’S GET URBAN COMEDIES MADE AND BACK IN THE THEATERS AGAIN.”

The film is produced by Geno Taylor, Missy Valdez, Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer, Eric Daniel, Elie Samaha, Donald Kushner, and Jeru Tillman.

Back On The Strip shimmies its way into theaters August 18th, 2023.