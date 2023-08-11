Bossip Video

A #RHOA star is shocked when she’s completely ignored by her husband and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, viewers will see the ladies gathering at Drew’s for a mental health retreat. What should be a time of serenity turns into drama however when Drew’s husband Ralph arrives and intentionally greets everyone—except for her.

Ralph gives out hugs to Kenya, Courtney, Shereé, Marlo, Kandi, Sanya, and Cynthia while awkwardly leaving Drew hanging, and the ladies can’t believe their eyes.

“Is Ralph having some sort of mental breakdown because does he not see his wife there?” asks Kenya.

“Ralph literally went around the room and hugged everyone except her,” says Shereé.

Drew admits that she’s waiting for a hug from her man who is acting distant instead of just acknowledging his problem.

“It’s embarrassing,” says Drew. “This is typical of Ralph when he feels disrespected, instead of speaking his mind and saying how he feels, he is being so cold.”

Ralph eventually greets Drew with a kiss before alleging that she ignored him, not the other way around. He apparently was none too pleased to see that Drew hugged Sanya’s husband Ross before him.

“I thought she was coming to give me a hug. She came and gave you a hug,” said Ralph.

P E T T Y.

Take an exclusive look below.

As previously reported Ralph and Drew filed for divorce in March and the fallout will air this season on #RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo. You can catch the episode the next day on Peacock.