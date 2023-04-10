OK, Halle!

Halle Beryyy has social media in a chokehold after posting a pic of herself drinking wine while nude on a balcony in her latest viral thirst trap worthy of framing and hanging in your living room.

I know that THANG purring like a walrus https://t.co/J8Jn33sn8s — #1 Solo Plair (@DustyWhoads) April 9, 2023

The 56-year-old baddie was showered with praise from fans and fellow celebs including Saweetie, Meagan Good, and Saweetie who stanned under Berry’s post that rocketed to over 600,000 likes.

‘Big Leo energy. That Part,’ wrote Good under the now-viral Instagram post that trended Easter weekend.

Naturally, haters emerged from the shadows with one in particular doing the absolute MOST over the post on Twitter.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” he tweeted before getting dragged to Hell and back.

Imagine having this vanishing hairline, and this crusty goatee, and having anything to say about anyone let alone Halle Berry? https://t.co/aFreVBLR98 pic.twitter.com/bbwLXhgobL — Eliann, THEE Angry Flower (@MissAngryFlower) April 10, 2023

Berry (who continues to prove that she’s amazing at Twitter) brushed off the hate and responded with a random fun fact.

“Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” she quote tweeted before pouring another glass of wine (well, that’s what we imagined she did next).

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023

This latest viral moment comes a few months after Berry scored a MAJOR victory in court with her monthly support payment to Gabriel Aubry (father of their 15-year-old daughter Nahla) being cut in half from $16,000 to $8,000.

Berry and the model started dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter two years later before splitting in 2010.

According to reports from E! News, the custody battle swerved left in 2012 after Aubry blocked Berry’s request for courts to allow her to relocate to France with Nahla and then-fiancé Olivier Martinez.

Halle’s original $16,000 monthly payment was based on her 2012 income, with court documents reportedly showing the X-Men star’s income as $4.7 million during the first nine months of 2012.

At the time, Aubry’s income was a fraction of that at $192,921. The original ruling also included the actress paying retroactive support totaling $115,000 and $300,000 for Aubry’s legal fees, granting the couple 50-50 joint custody.

Berry paid the support without contest for more than eight years but vocalized her anger surrounding the arrangement by posting a graphic stating, “Women don’t owe you s**t” back in 2021.

Fast-forward to this past weekend and it’s clear she’s living her best life without a care in the world.

Will you be nekkid while drinking wine on a balcony at 56? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Halle’s latest viral moment on the flip.